Adrienne Glassinger

September 18, 1923 - January 2, 2022

Adrienne was born on September 18, 1923, in Caldwell, Idaho, the daughter of Blanche and George Snodgrass.

At age five her family moved to Meridian, Idaho. She graduated from Meridian High in 1941. After graduation, she worked in Washington DC as a secretary in the Dept. of Price Administration. She met and married Preston L. McNeely on August 22, 1946, in Big Springs, Texas.

Shortly before the birth of her first child in 1947, they moved back to Idaho. They later divorced in 1968. Mom worked for the Cassia County School District as a secretary, then for the Ponderosa Inn in Burley working her way up to become Manager. She often said those were the best years of her working career. She met and married Lynwood Douglas, who also worked at the Ponderosa, in 1978. They went on to work as a management team for the Burley Elks and the Pocatello Elks before retiring. They traveled in their Class C and had a winter home in Bullhead, Arizona. Doug passed away in 1995. In 1998, she married Ted Glassinger and moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Ted passed away in 2009.

Mom was a 55-year member of PEO, a member of the Soroptimist Club, a member of the league of women voters, the pink ladies at Cassia Memorial Hospital, the Elks and Bridge clubs. She is survived by her three children Ronald McNeely, Linda Schiller, Dennis McNeely, her favorite son-in-law Jeffrey Schiller and her sister, Norma Gale, sister in law Jan Snodgrass, three grandchildren Teri (John), Jeff (Heather) James, and three great-grandchildren Kellie, Megan, Jason, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her husbands, Lynwood Douglas, Ted Glassinger; brothers Dwight Snodgrass and Keith Snodgrass and sister-in-law Wynell.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Twin Falls First Presbyterian Church, 209 5th Ave N, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.