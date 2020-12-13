Menu
Alan Rohweder
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Alan Rohweder

January 3, 1943 ~ December 2, 2020

Alan was born January 3, 1943 in Grand Island, Nebraska to George and Ella Rohweder. He was Colorado All State in football with a football scholarship to the University of Colorado. He also won the Colorado State High School gold medals in the high and low hurdles his junior year and also placed in the discus and shotput both his junior and senior years. Al graduated from Colorado State College with a BA in Education in 1967- he began his teaching and coaching career in Colorado.

Al worked for a few years for IBM which led him to Twin Falls, Idaho and back into teaching and coaching at Twin Falls HS. He coached the Golf team to several State championships and also got his PGA golf card and credentials. He enjoyed teaching people how to play and enjoy the game he so loved-Golf.

Al knew tragedy and he knew joy. He was a man of character.

When Al married Patti is 2002, her children became his children and he loved them all dearly. Al's 5 granddaughters: Gabi, Sami, Sydney, Ivy and Olli meant the world to him. He soon lost his identity as Al and became Papa. Al is survived by his wife Patti and his children: Ami, Timmy, Jennifer, Matthew and Matthew's fiance Jessica.

Al enjoyed sports, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Boise State football. Every chance Al got, he was on the golf course with Patti, son Tim and brother in-law Mike.

Al and Patti attended Twin Falls Reformed Church. It was there that Al recognized his need for his Savior and under Pastor Brian Vriesman he accepted Christ. Because of his commitment to Christ, we draw comfort that we will see him again.

Service will be held Thursday December 17th 1:00pm at Twin Falls Reformed Church. A memorial has been set up to MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship).


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Service
1:00p.m.
Twin Falls Reformed Church
ID
To me, Al, was a gentle, very personable guy whom I felt very comfortable around almost from the first time a met him. When we would meet, Al would greet me with open arms, a smile and a hug. I loved conversing with him when we got together for dinners, etc. I really enjoyed playing golf with him, but most of all I honored him for his loving dedications to his wife, Patti. Big Al, we will miss you especially when the "Yoda girls" and husbands get together. Al was a beautiful person, and my friend who left me with great memories. RIP
James T. Annest
December 21, 2020
Time together we laughed. Time together we expressed loved. Time together was precious. I felt loved every time we were together. I hold you close to my heart and promise to continue the importance of BIG, heart felt hugs. All my love, Your Daughter.
Al was a wonderful friend and a true brother in Christ. I will treasure my memories of his big bear hug greetings, camping trips and working on the RV, Yada Christmas dinners at Carol´s and summer barbecues. Every time I chip a golf ball I will fondly remember his lessons. Al, I will miss you for a while but I am looking forward to to the day I get another big hug from you in heaven!
Bruce Waag
December 17, 2020
Alan was my best friend in grade school. Was always glad to see him and visit when he came back.
Wilbur and Carol Spiehs
December 17, 2020
Oh that giant, bullheaded, wonderful guy! Al and I knocked heads on occasion, but also made a great team at times. He was definitely a character not to be forgotten...and I have many fun memories of working with (and sometimes against him) Luv ya Al...RIP
Shauna
December 16, 2020
RIP Al. Thanks for your friendship for many years.
Jerry Breaux PGA
December 16, 2020
So sorry, what a great guy Al was he a pro at CLCC and did a great job.He will be missed.
Joyce Grindstaff
December 15, 2020
So sorry for the family´s loss. "Big Al" was a friend , and gentleman. Will miss him on the "course " RIP my friend!
Ralph Hatch
December 15, 2020
I didn't know Al well but I could see the joy he brought to Patti and her family so I think he was a pretty awesome guy. I know he will be greatly missed by you all. You have my condolences, thoughts and prayers.
Diane S Hutchings
December 15, 2020
Alan was a great big brother and little brother to his 6 siblings and was always so much fun. He was loved by his sisters-in-law and 21 Rohweder nephews and nieces; his memory will be cherished and remembered. It is a comfort to know he is in the arms of His Lord and he finished his journey well.
David and Arlene Rohweder
Brother
December 15, 2020
Alan had a great run! He was a favorite of many and will be missed so much. We love that he is in the arms of the Lord and that his journey finished well. God be with all left behind.
David and Arlene Rohweder
December 15, 2020
Alan had a quick smile, a contagious laugh. Big Al was a frequent nickname by many at Mesa College and Northern Colorado Uni. He was a gifted athlete, a wonderful dancer. His memory is honored by the mother of his beautiful daughter, Tami Rohweder Diaz of Seattle.
Jan Guthrie
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results