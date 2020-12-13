Alan Rohweder

January 3, 1943 ~ December 2, 2020

Alan was born January 3, 1943 in Grand Island, Nebraska to George and Ella Rohweder. He was Colorado All State in football with a football scholarship to the University of Colorado. He also won the Colorado State High School gold medals in the high and low hurdles his junior year and also placed in the discus and shotput both his junior and senior years. Al graduated from Colorado State College with a BA in Education in 1967- he began his teaching and coaching career in Colorado.

Al worked for a few years for IBM which led him to Twin Falls, Idaho and back into teaching and coaching at Twin Falls HS. He coached the Golf team to several State championships and also got his PGA golf card and credentials. He enjoyed teaching people how to play and enjoy the game he so loved-Golf.

Al knew tragedy and he knew joy. He was a man of character.

When Al married Patti is 2002, her children became his children and he loved them all dearly. Al's 5 granddaughters: Gabi, Sami, Sydney, Ivy and Olli meant the world to him. He soon lost his identity as Al and became Papa. Al is survived by his wife Patti and his children: Ami, Timmy, Jennifer, Matthew and Matthew's fiance Jessica.

Al enjoyed sports, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Boise State football. Every chance Al got, he was on the golf course with Patti, son Tim and brother in-law Mike.

Al and Patti attended Twin Falls Reformed Church. It was there that Al recognized his need for his Savior and under Pastor Brian Vriesman he accepted Christ. Because of his commitment to Christ, we draw comfort that we will see him again.

Service will be held Thursday December 17th 1:00pm at Twin Falls Reformed Church. A memorial has been set up to MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship).