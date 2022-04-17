Albert G. Smith

November 19, 1929 - March 9, 2022

Albert G. Smith passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, after suffering a stroke.

Al was born in Gooding, Idaho, the son of Charles and Elodie Smith. He and his four brothers had happy childhoods growing up in this small town. After graduating from Gooding High School, Al joined the U.S. Army for a one-year tour of duty and during that time he joined the Army's boxing team which presented the San Francisco Bay area in a worldwide competition in Washington, D.C. Al's second tour came when he was recalled because of the Korean War.

Al worked for a number of years for Pacific Bell and then later on for AT & T before retiring in 1992. He married Barbara MacLean in 1960 in Sudbury, Massachusetts. They had two daughters, Debbie and Sue. Al was an ardent supporter and long-time fan of the San Francisco 49'ers football team. He also liked trout fishing in Idaho., camping trips with his family, skiing at Tahoe and Sun Valley, Idaho. He was a member of Hillcrest Congregational Church, Pleasant Hill, California.

Al is survived by his wife, Barbara, his children, Debbie Smith, Concord, and Sue (Jay) Takata, Athens, Texas, and grandchildren, Travis (Avery) Takata, San Diego, and Takata, Austin, Texas.

Al's four brothers pass away prior to his death.

There will be a graveside service on April 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho. Demaray's Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.