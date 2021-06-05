Menu
Albert Pete Veenstra
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Albert Pete Veenstra

April 20, 1942 - May 30, 2021

Albert Pete Veenstra, 79, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on May 30, 2021, at his home.

Pete was born on April 20, 1942, in Inglewood, California, the son of Albert Veenstra and Vera Gale Veenstra.

He was raised and educated in Riverside, California, and later relocated to Artesia, California for work. He later continued his adventure and moved to Idaho in the early 1960s to become a dairyman.

He married Cheryl Christine Keeney on May 26, 1975, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pete is survived by: his wife – Cheryl Veenstra; two sons – Albert Pete Veenstra III of Boise and Travis Brewer of Filer; two daughters – Aaron Hines of Iva, South Carolina and Justine Schoessler of Kimberly; two brothers – John Veenstra of Wendell and Rick Veenstra of Mesa, Arizona; two sisters – JoAnna Veenstra of Wendell and Judy Veenstra Standeford of Pleasant Hill, Oregon; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife – Carol June Stovall Veenstra; daughters – Sharie Veenstra and Darleen Veenstra; and his brother – Jim Veenstra.

At Pete's request, no services or viewing will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to The National Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsy.com.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
My very first boss who became a life long friend. We will miss you, Pete! Love, Vince and Cheryl.
Vince Dias
Friend
June 5, 2021
