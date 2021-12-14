Rex and Mary, Our hearts are saddened at the news of Alex passing. What a shock. I will miss his friendly smile and waves as he turned his car around by our house. He was always so willing to drop everything and run down to help when I needed help lifting something heavy. We could never have succeeded in our "carpet" project without him. Our 4th of July fireworks will not be the same without him. Be assured that we are lifting you up in our prayers during this difficult time.

Bill and Karen Sweet Friend December 23, 2021