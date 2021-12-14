To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Rex and Mary,
Our hearts are saddened at the news of Alex passing. What a shock. I will miss his friendly smile and waves as he turned his car around by our house. He was always so willing to drop everything and run down to help when I needed help lifting something heavy. We could never have succeeded in our "carpet" project without him. Our 4th of July fireworks will not be the same without him.
Be assured that we are lifting you up in our prayers during this difficult time.
Bill and Karen Sweet
Friend
December 23, 2021
I used to hang out with Alex every day when I lived across the street from him. I looked up to him and appreciated the fact that he treated me like an equal despite the fact that he was older than me. I'll really miss him, I'm so sorry for your loss.
Brendan Patterson
December 16, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for the family.
Andre & Mary
Other
December 15, 2021
We are so very sorry for families your loss....
Enjoyed Alex´s Smiles as we "Loved the Kid"
Fondest memories fill our hearts with love
While grateful we shared so many special
Times with Alex and your family.
Will painfully miss our favorite pool player
Especially his warmth and laughter.
Prayers always for you all
Inez & David
Inez David
December 14, 2021
Rex/Mary, Laurie and I were deeply saddened with the news of Alex passing. Our thoughts are with you and your families......Scott and Laurie Masingill
Scott Masingill
Family
December 14, 2021
Our family is saddened to hear of Alex´s departure. Please know we are thinking and praying for you.