Alfonso Calderon Castro

January 23, 1939 - March 21, 2022

Alfonso Calderon Castro, age 83, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on March 21, 2022, in Burley, Idaho, and was reunited with his father, mother, brother, and his great-granddaughter.

Alfonso was born January 23, 1939, in Durango, Mexico to Juan Calderon Murillo and Josefina Castro Aguirre. He had one younger sibling, David Calderon. Alfonso started working for Moyle Mink Farms at the age of 20 in 1959 in Durango, Mexico. He married Ernestina Almaraz Chairez and together, moved to Heyburn, Idaho in 1961 to start their journey of working and starting a family together. They continued to work at the Mink farm until they both retired in 2001. Alfonso enjoyed gardening, building crafts, and doing various projects around the house. He loved spending time with his great-grandchildren, especially in the summers where they would enjoy fresh watermelon and Icees Dad loved to barbecue, loved his food, and always had to make sure there was plenty for everyone even if that meant eating leftovers for days ahead.

He is survived by his caring wife, Ernestina, five children; Josie (David) Nevarez, Herlinda Mesa, David (Soledad) Calderon, Mario (Wendy) Calderon, and Patricia Calderon as well as his greatly loved fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Per Alfonso's wishes, a private family service was held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary. Burial will be held in Alfonso's hometown of Durango, Mexico at a later date.

The family would like to thank Stacey and her team with Horizon Home Health & Hospice as well as the team at Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center for the excellent and compassionate care of their father.