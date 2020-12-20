Alfred Eric Riedl, III
September 28, 1950 ~ December 3, 2020
Alfred Eric Riedl, III (Eric) was born to Alfred Eric Riedl, Jr. & Maurine Brown Riedl, a military family, in Berlin, Germany on September 28, 1950. He was a kind, inquisitive and profoundly intelligent man. He loved nature and the outdoors, playing tennis and baseball, and being around dogs and children. His greatest passion was his music. Privately, he composed songs, sang and played guitar. Socially, he was always curating soundtracks to events and surrounding his family and friends with great music. He particularly loved roots music, old rock & roll and classical music. Always deeply compassionate and full of curiosity, he dedicated his life to public service for over 40 years until his retirement as District Manager of the Social Security office in Salem. But his proudest accomplishments were his children, Kate and Paul. In his family life, Eric was a wonderful father and husband. He was passionate about art and possessed an innate eye for balance and design, using this talent as a creative photographer. He was also a gifted writer and avid reader, who held a lifelong appreciation for the continuing search for knowledge. Eric will be dearly missed by his family and his community.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Kay, his children Kate Gallagher and Paul Riedl, his sister Cheryl Riedl, son-in-law Curt Gallagher, sister-in-law Donna Madsen Nickerson, and prior spouse Jennifer Schaal. He was deeply loved, and his humor and generous spirit will never be forgotten.