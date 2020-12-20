Eric is my cousin and we were fortunate to enjoy some memorable times together in Oregon. Eric was very fond of German made vehicles and a Volkswagen Beatle fastback was one I remember because he and I removed the engine in my garage many years ago to fix something & reinstalled it. We also made a couple trips to Diamond Lake Oregon in March when it was pretty cold at 5,183’ above sea level. Diamond Lake is well known as a premier Rainbow Trout fishing spot on a 3,040 acre lake in the High Cascade Mountains. Eric caught the biggest 18” Trout fishing out of my aluminum canoe with a side mounted 3 HP motor. Another canoe trip on the Willamette River where we put in at Buena Vista Ferry near Independence, OR and motored upstream to where another small stream joined & we fished for Bass. The fishing was great, the catching not so much.

Eric was an accomplished musician & helped with guitar questions I had.

During this last year we shared family pictures & more specifically of the homestead 20 miles West of Marion, MT and the Log Cabin that was built by our Grandfather Alfred Eric Riedl; & Eric’s Dad, (Alfred Eric Riedl II) & my Mother Flora were raised. Our Grandfather emigrated to America from near Dresden Germany as a young man because he read in a magazine that there was free homesteading land in Montana. After coming through Ellis Island he worked his way out West to Montana by working at Farms & ranches along the way. He did this alone & didn’t speak English. Became an American Citizen & spoke German and English fluently. Our Grandfather during WW1 served with the American Army in France & was decorated for Valor during the 2nd Ardennes Offensive.

His Dad served as an Army during WW2 in Europe and as a career Army Officer for many years. Eric spent about 6 years in Germany growing up with his Dad, Mom & Sister and returned to live & visit.

Eric’s heritage is rich and fulfilling and he always will live in the hearts & minds of his family & friends.

Milon Whittier Family December 26, 2020