Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alfred Eric Riedl III
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR

Alfred Eric Riedl, III

September 28, 1950 ~ December 3, 2020

Alfred Eric Riedl, III (Eric) was born to Alfred Eric Riedl, Jr. & Maurine Brown Riedl, a military family, in Berlin, Germany on September 28, 1950. He was a kind, inquisitive and profoundly intelligent man. He loved nature and the outdoors, playing tennis and baseball, and being around dogs and children. His greatest passion was his music. Privately, he composed songs, sang and played guitar. Socially, he was always curating soundtracks to events and surrounding his family and friends with great music. He particularly loved roots music, old rock & roll and classical music. Always deeply compassionate and full of curiosity, he dedicated his life to public service for over 40 years until his retirement as District Manager of the Social Security office in Salem. But his proudest accomplishments were his children, Kate and Paul. In his family life, Eric was a wonderful father and husband. He was passionate about art and possessed an innate eye for balance and design, using this talent as a creative photographer. He was also a gifted writer and avid reader, who held a lifelong appreciation for the continuing search for knowledge. Eric will be dearly missed by his family and his community.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Kay, his children Kate Gallagher and Paul Riedl, his sister Cheryl Riedl, son-in-law Curt Gallagher, sister-in-law Donna Madsen Nickerson, and prior spouse Jennifer Schaal. He was deeply loved, and his humor and generous spirit will never be forgotten.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by City View Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dear Kay ,
Daryl and I , just read the sad news of Eric’s passing. We are deeply sorry. Please accept our deepest sympathy.








Please accept our deepest sympathy.
Erma Weigt
Coworker
January 1, 2021
Eric is my cousin and we were fortunate to enjoy some memorable times together in Oregon. Eric was very fond of German made vehicles and a Volkswagen Beatle fastback was one I remember because he and I removed the engine in my garage many years ago to fix something & reinstalled it. We also made a couple trips to Diamond Lake Oregon in March when it was pretty cold at 5,183’ above sea level. Diamond Lake is well known as a premier Rainbow Trout fishing spot on a 3,040 acre lake in the High Cascade Mountains. Eric caught the biggest 18” Trout fishing out of my aluminum canoe with a side mounted 3 HP motor. Another canoe trip on the Willamette River where we put in at Buena Vista Ferry near Independence, OR and motored upstream to where another small stream joined & we fished for Bass. The fishing was great, the catching not so much.
Eric was an accomplished musician & helped with guitar questions I had.
During this last year we shared family pictures & more specifically of the homestead 20 miles West of Marion, MT and the Log Cabin that was built by our Grandfather Alfred Eric Riedl; & Eric’s Dad, (Alfred Eric Riedl II) & my Mother Flora were raised. Our Grandfather emigrated to America from near Dresden Germany as a young man because he read in a magazine that there was free homesteading land in Montana. After coming through Ellis Island he worked his way out West to Montana by working at Farms & ranches along the way. He did this alone & didn’t speak English. Became an American Citizen & spoke German and English fluently. Our Grandfather during WW1 served with the American Army in France & was decorated for Valor during the 2nd Ardennes Offensive.
His Dad served as an Army during WW2 in Europe and as a career Army Officer for many years. Eric spent about 6 years in Germany growing up with his Dad, Mom & Sister and returned to live & visit.
Eric’s heritage is rich and fulfilling and he always will live in the hearts & minds of his family & friends.
Milon Whittier
Family
December 26, 2020
Kay...so sorry to hear about Eric. I was at the SSA office in Salem when Eric first came to work there. Lots of good memories. Years later, enjoyed seeing him when he was diatrict manager in Salem and he would drop in at our retired coffee group downstairs. You are in my thoughts.
Leslie Darland
Coworker
December 23, 2020
To the family of Eric, I knew Eric through the Twin Falls tennis league. We weren't on the same team so I competed against Eric. As is normally typical in athletics, I approached the game competitively and in doing so often times dismissed the opportunity to socialize with my competition.We're going back a few years but I still remember Eric as intelligent, somewhat of a jokester and had a love for the game of tennis. He was friendly to me and others. He was a good man. Sincerely, Darrell Mullinix
Darrell Mullinix
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results