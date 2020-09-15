Alice Winmill

December 22, 1945 ~ September 9th, 2020

Alice Winmill, 74, of Wendell, passed away peacefully on September 9th, 2020.

She is survived by: her seven sisters and one brother; two son's - Vern Jr., and Mike (Amy); grandchildren - Amber (Levi), Zach (Hannah), Kayla (Joe), Tony, Elizabeth, Remington, Ryland and Estella; and great grandchildren - Julia, Greta, Tracen, Dylleini, Reya and Liana.

Alice was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers; and a sister.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.