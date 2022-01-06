I just heard about Al's passing this morning and am overwhelmed with my most amazing memories of this man who influenced me and so many others. To Al I will say what I always said to you during the tough times " I want to be just like you when I grow up". To Jacque and all of Al's family I will say " thanks for all you did for me over the years and may Al live on in each of you!" Jacque I will make the trek to Twin this spring or summer. You are in my prayers and on the top of my list as an amazing human.

Cory Alexander Friend January 25, 2022