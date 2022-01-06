Jackie, I offer you my sincerest empathy as YOU AND AL were there to send Coral (Holley) off to their common home. They are together smoking cigars and Peace Pipes in their Tpee in Paradise. We will join them for eternity. We are PROMISED.
Diane Holley
January 29, 2022
I offer my deepest condolences. I met Allen through Eric wiring at Costco. After Eric left for school, Allen would come through my line to keep me updated on Eric. He was so proud of his Doctor grandson. Allen never let me know he wasn´t doing well I am saddened to hear of his passing. What a kind, gentle, and caring man, and grandfather. May God comfort and heal you all.
Chrystal from costco
January 28, 2022
I just want you to know how much Al meant to me. I was a teenager in Bismarck when he came into my life at Heartview. If it wasn't for him I don't know if I would still be here. Haven't seen him for years but still remember his impact on my life 40 years later. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Naomi Anderson Hummel
Naomi Hummel
January 26, 2022
Cory Alexander
January 25, 2022
I just heard about Al's passing this morning and am overwhelmed with my most amazing memories of this man who influenced me and so many others. To Al I will say what I always said to you during the tough times " I want to be just like you when I grow up". To Jacque and all of Al's family I will say " thanks for all you did for me over the years and may Al live on in each of you!"
Jacque I will make the trek to Twin this spring or summer. You are in my prayers and on the top of my list as an amazing human.
Cory Alexander
Friend
January 25, 2022
My sympathy to Jacque and the. family . Al and I had some great times in Ashley, North Dakota
Donald Bauer
Friend
January 17, 2022
Janice and Jerry Stern
January 16, 2022
Just an offer of sympathy and prayers for strength from one of the thousands of people whose life he helped to repair and improve. If that is our purpose in this life, then Allen was a tower above men and certainly unforgettable. He is justifiably at peace in the arms of the Lord.
Roman E Theisen
January 16, 2022
Jacki sorry to hear of Allen´s passing. Living in new town I saw Allen several times since we graduated. I have many fond memories especially enjoyed his singing prayers and hugs for all his family
Gail bottleson
Friend
January 16, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
January 15, 2022
Sending our condolences to the Gillette family at this sad time in their lives. Al was an integral part of our lives for many years during his time in Mandan in the mid 70's. We are grateful for his friendship and his faith in us to become healthier. We have wonderful memories of his great sense humor and famous quotes.
Clayton and Coriene Maier
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sad to hear of Al´s passing. Graduated together, saw him a few times when he was teaching in New Town, lost touch for 50 years and then reconnected at a reunion. Was pleased to hear how he went on to do many good things for others. RIP Allen and my best to his family. I know he was very proud of all of you.
Bill Nesheim
January 15, 2022
Sorry for your loss. I went to Pilgrim Fellowship Camp in 1958 at Lake Metigosha and there was a Allen Gillette,I am sure it was your loved one . I had a picture but obv is not in album where his name was , Dean Zimmerman was another person back then
Annetta Jutila
January 15, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time .
Cory Nicolson
Friend
January 15, 2022
Thank you Al, for your lessons and example. Your family is in my prayers.
Yvonne Ray
Friend
January 11, 2022
Our condolences to the family, Al was one hell of a guy, And even a better neighbor! Rest in peace our friend, until we meet again. May God soften your hearts at this difficult time, no one really dies if we keep their memories alive in our minds and hearts!
Love you guys