Allison "Ally" Cyr

TWIN FALLS - Allison "Ally" Cyr, 34, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away March 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home

2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls, on March 11, 2021 at 4:00 P. M.

Those wishing or needing to view her Celebration of Life may do so at www.zoom.com. Meeting ID 748 815 8781. No password should be required, if so, 12345. Please remember to mute your device.

