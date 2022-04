Alondra Aguilar

HAZELTON - Alondra Aguilar, 25 of Hazelton, passed away at home, on Monday, March 22, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, 27, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Hazelton Cemetery. A Viewing for friends and family will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.