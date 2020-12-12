Menu
Alvin Gene Hill
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Alvin Gene Hill

April 19, 1931 ~ December 8, 2020

Alvin Gene Hill of Gooding, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 89.

Alvin was born on April 19, 1931 in Lusk, Wyoming, to Phurney Franklin and Rose Marie (Rejda) Hill.

They moved from Wyoming to Twin Falls, Idaho, where his dad died in an accident at a very young age. Their family moved to Jerome and he attended school in the area. He made some lifelong friends during his time there.

Alvin married Shirley Mae Shupe on May 23, 1954 at their parents' home south of Gooding. They were sealed in the Boise Temple in February of 2004. They were ten days short of being married for 66 years when Shirley passed away.

Alvin did a variety of jobs including farming and driving a cattle truck. He started working for the Idaho Power company in August of 1955 at the Swan Falls Power Plant. Alvin and Shirley transferred from there to the Twin Falls area where he worked and they lived at the Shoshone Falls Power Plant. During this time they had a son, Steven and a daughter, Julie. He later transferred to the Hagerman Maintenance Shop. They lived by the Malad fountain south of Bliss for several years. Apparently, Alvin needed something to keep him busy after his day job ended so they bought a 40-acre farm in the Shoestring area south of Gooding. Alvin and Shirley raised their kids on their acreage and taught them how to work. They raised a few commercial cows, crops and pasture to keep the kids busy while they were growing up; all the while he continued to work for Idaho Power.

Idle hands were not something Alvin ever had and was always busy doing something. He and Steve were partners in H&H Farming, a custom hay business for a time. Alvin and Shirley, and Julie and Mike also became partners in Sawtooth Cattle Company raising Registered Angus Cattle for about 25 years. In 1992 he retired from Idaho Power after 37 years of employment. Retirement to Alvin just meant doing a different kind of work, full time. He also stacked hay for many years after he retired.

Alvin and Shirley were very social and liked to travel with family, friends and cousins. They traveled most of the United States as well as a special trip to Czechoslovakia where his ancestors originated. After they moved to Gooding, he kept busy at the Senior Center and served on their board of directors for many years. He took pride in his gravy making for their monthly Saturday breakfast. He was dependable in all he did and served faithfully in his church callings.

Alvin is survived by his son – Steven (Teri) Hill of Gooding; daughter – Julie (Mike) Patton of Gooding; his grandchildren and great grandchildren: Trista (CJ) Palmer, Kylie, Hannah, Bubby, Gaige of Bliss; Josh (Heather) Patton, Jaelynn, Chailey, Devry, Huxton of Gooding; Justin (Kayla) Hill, Ledger, Baylor of Gooding; Dusty (Jessica) Patton, Brynley, Sam of Gooding; Brittany (Brian) Homan, Brooklyn, Brodee, Braedyn, Blake of Filer; Brandi Hill (Michael Lawler) of Oregon; Casey (BreAnne) Patton, Weston, Daxon, Marlee, Briar of Mud Lake: Lindsay (Troy) McNally, Whitley of Filer; Brother, Merle Hill, of Richfield; Sister – Loretta (Joe) Mendes of Payette; sisters-in-law - Elizabeth Clontz of Gooding, Sharon Shupe of Boise.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Brother – Earl Clontz; brother-in-law – Stan Shupe Jr; sister-in-law – Beverly Hill; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a viewing on Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 3:00 -5:00pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

A funeral service will also be held at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 1:00pm.

Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street, Gooding, ID
Dec
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street, Gooding, ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Alvin and Merle from grade school and many years after that. The last time i saw Alvin, he came to Las Vegas with my Uncle Bart to attend the NFR rodeo a few years ago. I always remembered him as a hard worker.
GARY SILVER
December 3, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to the family for the loss of Alvin. My dad, Nick Zabala, worked with Alvin for years at Idaho Power. He respected respected Alvin and enjoyed working with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Elizabeth Zabala Thomas
December 15, 2020
We offer our condolences to your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Von Edwards
December 14, 2020
I ONLY KNEW ALVIN AND MERLE THROUGH MY UNCLE BART SILVER BUT REMEMBER LORETTA WHEN SHE WAS IN THE 7TH AND 8TH GRADE AT CANYONSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. SHE COULD HIT THE BALL AS FAR AS ANY OF THE BOYS.
GARY SILVER
December 14, 2020
We visited with cousin Alvin a year or so ago on a Gooding visit. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Frances Sheppard & Jill Goff (Hamilton Daughters)
December 12, 2020
I worked with Alvin at Idaho Power on the maintenance crew. A lot of good memories. Sorry for your loss
Danny Peterson
December 12, 2020
I have fond memories of growing up/visiting many of the Places Alvin & Shirley lived, especially by the dams. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. He was always the joker!
Karen Blunk (Jean & Dean Hamilton Daughter)
December 12, 2020
