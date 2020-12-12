Alvin Gene Hill

April 19, 1931 ~ December 8, 2020

Alvin Gene Hill of Gooding, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 89.

Alvin was born on April 19, 1931 in Lusk, Wyoming, to Phurney Franklin and Rose Marie (Rejda) Hill.

They moved from Wyoming to Twin Falls, Idaho, where his dad died in an accident at a very young age. Their family moved to Jerome and he attended school in the area. He made some lifelong friends during his time there.

Alvin married Shirley Mae Shupe on May 23, 1954 at their parents' home south of Gooding. They were sealed in the Boise Temple in February of 2004. They were ten days short of being married for 66 years when Shirley passed away.

Alvin did a variety of jobs including farming and driving a cattle truck. He started working for the Idaho Power company in August of 1955 at the Swan Falls Power Plant. Alvin and Shirley transferred from there to the Twin Falls area where he worked and they lived at the Shoshone Falls Power Plant. During this time they had a son, Steven and a daughter, Julie. He later transferred to the Hagerman Maintenance Shop. They lived by the Malad fountain south of Bliss for several years. Apparently, Alvin needed something to keep him busy after his day job ended so they bought a 40-acre farm in the Shoestring area south of Gooding. Alvin and Shirley raised their kids on their acreage and taught them how to work. They raised a few commercial cows, crops and pasture to keep the kids busy while they were growing up; all the while he continued to work for Idaho Power.

Idle hands were not something Alvin ever had and was always busy doing something. He and Steve were partners in H&H Farming, a custom hay business for a time. Alvin and Shirley, and Julie and Mike also became partners in Sawtooth Cattle Company raising Registered Angus Cattle for about 25 years. In 1992 he retired from Idaho Power after 37 years of employment. Retirement to Alvin just meant doing a different kind of work, full time. He also stacked hay for many years after he retired.

Alvin and Shirley were very social and liked to travel with family, friends and cousins. They traveled most of the United States as well as a special trip to Czechoslovakia where his ancestors originated. After they moved to Gooding, he kept busy at the Senior Center and served on their board of directors for many years. He took pride in his gravy making for their monthly Saturday breakfast. He was dependable in all he did and served faithfully in his church callings.

Alvin is survived by his son – Steven (Teri) Hill of Gooding; daughter – Julie (Mike) Patton of Gooding; his grandchildren and great grandchildren: Trista (CJ) Palmer, Kylie, Hannah, Bubby, Gaige of Bliss; Josh (Heather) Patton, Jaelynn, Chailey, Devry, Huxton of Gooding; Justin (Kayla) Hill, Ledger, Baylor of Gooding; Dusty (Jessica) Patton, Brynley, Sam of Gooding; Brittany (Brian) Homan, Brooklyn, Brodee, Braedyn, Blake of Filer; Brandi Hill (Michael Lawler) of Oregon; Casey (BreAnne) Patton, Weston, Daxon, Marlee, Briar of Mud Lake: Lindsay (Troy) McNally, Whitley of Filer; Brother, Merle Hill, of Richfield; Sister – Loretta (Joe) Mendes of Payette; sisters-in-law - Elizabeth Clontz of Gooding, Sharon Shupe of Boise.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Brother – Earl Clontz; brother-in-law – Stan Shupe Jr; sister-in-law – Beverly Hill; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a viewing on Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 3:00 -5:00pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

A funeral service will also be held at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 1:00pm.

Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.