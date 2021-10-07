Mike, Allen, Charles, Steven, Shanon, Casey and family. I am so sorry for your loss. I can't imagine the pain that you are feeling at this time please know my thought and prayers are with you. Your mom was a loving lady and I will never forget her. I know the years have passed since I last seen her and most of you as well but, I will never forget the first time I ate at your house as a young teen and I dropped the salad bowl and your mom just played it off and kept telling me it's ok and made it seem like it was no big deal, although I knew it was. Nor will I ever forget our last conversation that took place at a gas station shortly before she left Sidney. You mom had a huge heart and this world has lost a wonderful woman. Your mom loved you all and I know the pain of losing her has to be hard but, I can't help but think how happy she must be being reunited with Wayne. God bless hugs and prayers to all.

Kecla Rusk Family October 6, 2021