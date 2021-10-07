Amber Heath, age 63 passed away at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Mike, Allen, Charles, Steven, Shanon, Casey and family. I am so sorry for your loss. I can't imagine the pain that you are feeling at this time please know my thought and prayers are with you.
Your mom was a loving lady and I will never forget her. I know the years have passed since I last seen her and most of you as well but, I will never forget the first time I ate at your house as a young teen and I dropped the salad bowl and your mom just played it off and kept telling me it's ok and made it seem like it was no big deal, although I knew it was. Nor will I ever forget our last conversation that took place at a gas station shortly before she left Sidney. You mom had a huge heart and this world has lost a wonderful woman.
Your mom loved you all and I know the pain of losing her has to be hard but, I can't help but think how happy she must be being reunited with Wayne.
God bless hugs and prayers to all.