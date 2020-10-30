Andy Dee Rutledge Jr.

Andy Dee Rutledge Jr. lived a life worthy of emulation. Born in Mineral Texas on September 21, 1924, he was the third of six children born to Andy Dee and Maggie Owens Rutledge. In 1930, the Rutledge family packed up their pick-up truck and moved to New Mexico. The trip took two years because their vehicle often broke down. In addition, they paid for their move by picking cotton along the way. Their first significant stop was a homestead in Coyote New Mexico where Andy attended a one-room schoolhouse that had previously been a water station for steam locomotives. Then, his family moved in state to Carrizozo and finally, they settled in Hatch, New Mexico. Andy attended high school there until he was drafted in 1943 to serve in World War 2. He was a member of the Army Air Corp. and a pilot for the P-38 Lightning fighter aircraft. Before he was deployed for the Pacific Theater, the Air Corp. reassigned him because they closed his program due to a significant loss of planes. He was then transferred to the Quartermaster Corps., and was stationed in Cheyenne Wyoming. Eventually, Andy served through the end of the war on the Island of Saipan.

While in Cheyenne, Andy met Elizabeth Young at a party hosted by their church. At the age of 21, on April 7, 1946, he married Elizabeth, the love of his life. In 1947 and 1949, Andy and Elizabeth welcomed their two children, Randy and Beth.

Drafted at 18 years old as a high school junior, Andy's coursework for his pilot training was an acceptable equivalent for his final year of high school, and he received his high school diploma with his class. After WWII, he attended New Mexico State University and was awarded a B.A. in Agriculture and a Masters in School Administration. While Elizabeth completed her degree, Andy was a teacher and school administrator in Hatch New Mexico for seven years. In 1957, the Rutledge family moved to Lancaster California, and Andy was an elementary principal in the Westside Union School District for 28 years. In 1986, he was officially retired for a year. The next year, he was asked to take a series of interim leadership roles in local districts. In 1988, he began his second career as an elected member of the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency. During his 26-year tenure with the "Water Board," his public service included the roles of Vice-President and President. At the age of 90, he retired for a second and final time.

Andy and Elizabeth actively embraced life. With summers off, their family traveled, camped, and fished together. Andy was an avid hunter and fisherman. Energetic travelers into the 80s who enjoyed each other's company, their journeys took them throughout all 50 states as well as overseas. Their travels often included their siblings, family, and friends. When home, Andy was a morning regular at the local diner where he caught up on the news and drank several cups of coffee. In addition, he played in weekly bridge and card groups.

Andy was a natural leader and an incredible manager. A lifelong proponent of education, Andy wanted children to have the best schooling possible. As a principal and throughout his second career, he sought to recruit, hire, encourage, and retain good teachers. As an administrator and elected official, he led with a clear vision, fairness, and strength. He was the patriarch of the Rutledge family, and he faithfully fulfilled this role till the end.

Andy lived according to the Christian values of love, kindness, and generosity. Andy loved people, and they knew that he cared. He remembered their names, and he asked relevant questions about important parts of their lives. One of his former colleagues said: "Everybody loves him." In addition, he and Elizabeth personally sacrificed so that they could love others in real ways from building a milk barn for his mother to scholarships for local students in Lancaster. He was someone who loved with a steadfast consistency that is rarely experienced.

Hard work was another hallmark of Andy's life. From picking cotton as a child to working summers in a copper mine before he was drafted, he worked hard, and he abhorred all forms of laziness. He always had at least one job, and, at times, he worked up to three jobs to provide for his family and other loved ones. He worked with his whole heart. His choices were made daily, and these aligned with his values-a legacy of Andy's life.

This past spring, Andy and Elizabeth celebrated 74 years of marriage. Their love for God and one another is reflected in this lifetime of commitment. Six years ago, Andy and Elizabeth retired in Twin Falls Idaho to live with their son Randy. These past years have been filled with gardening, reading, walking his dogs, managing the cows, playing bridge, and attending services at Grace Baptist Church.

Andy is survived by his wife Elizabeth; his children Randy (Jeanne) Rutledge and Beth (Chip) Davis; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; his grandchildren; his nieces and nephews; his great-grandchildren; his great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-grandchild; other extended family members; as well as friends who were like family.

A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Twin Falls Idaho on Saturday, November 7th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Andy's behalf to the Music Program at Grace Baptist Church in Twin Falls Idaho or towards scholarships with the California Retired Teachers Association-Antelope Valley.

Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences on Andy's page may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com