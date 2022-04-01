Angela Lynn Champneys

July 20, 1978 – March 28, 2022

It's not what you gather but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you have lived. Angie's beautiful smile and bubbly personality attracted many friends in her short time here on earth. On the morning of March 28, 2022, Angela Lynn Champneys AKA Bugsy died due to a heart attack.

Angie came into this world on July 20, 1978, in Twin Falls Idaho to Rex Udell and Sherie Lynn Champneys, and was ready to give her older brother Kent a run for his money.

When Angie was a freshman in high school it was discovered she had a hole in her heart that required open-heart surgery. This did not slow her down because of her grit, determination, and the love she had for the sport of rodeo she had surgery in December and came back to win the girl's all-around cowgirl for the state of Idaho High school rodeo that same year. Angie continued to pursue the love and passion for the sport of rodeo after high school by attending the College of Southern Idaho on a rodeo scholarship for 1 year, she then transferred to Lewis and Clark State College where she was a member of the women's rodeo team, and they won the National Inter-Collegiate Woman's team Title in 1998. Angie made lifelong friends thru rodeo who are not only friends but family.

After graduation, she moved to Nampa Idaho to work in social services. Angie met and married Dax Anderson in 2007. From that union a daughter was born, Ashton Nicole, who taught her the true meaning of Love. Dax and Angie later divorced and she moved back to Kimberly with Ashton. Angie met life's challenges head-on. Ashton was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at birth. Angie attended to Ashton's needs and any friends who were in need of help.

Angie was teaching life skills to Ashton thru the love and caring for many different animals, which included horses, goats, chickens, and dogs. Realizing she could help other children with special needs, Angie obtained her degree and became a Special Education Teacher and worked for the Kimberly School District.

If you needed to find Angie in a crowd just look for the shortest lady in tie-dye and Birkenstocks.

Angie loved Bob Marley and lived her life in true Bob Marley Fashion "Love the life you live, live the life you Love!" Angie was always busy she loved to be in the arena there were many nights she would show up to watch her nephews and niece in the practice pen, she loved to fish and would take Ashton on camping trips to the canyon to fish and play in the water.

In the last few years, Angie found a love for canning and was proud of her newfound love.

Angie is survived by her daughter Ashton Nicole Anderson, her parents Rex Udell and Sheri Lynn Champneys, her brother Kent his wife Anna, and her nephews and niece Cooper, Aaron, and Hadley Bee Champneys. As well as many other family members, Aunts, Uncles and cousins, and her rodeo family.

She was proceeded in death by her Grandfather Tim Qualls, Grandmother Juanita Qualls, Grandfather Udell Champneys, Grandfather Loren Peck, and Grandmother Norma Peck.

Services for Angie will be on April 5th, 11 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Elden Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls Idaho. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Twin Falls. Followed by A luncheon at Rosenau Funeral Chapel 2826 Addison Ave East Twin Falls, IDS 83301.

In lieu of flowers please honor Angie with your donations in memory of her favorite sport. Please send donations to the Portneuf Rodeo Committee memorial scholarship program in Angie's name.

12323 W Reservation Rd Pocatello ID, 83202.