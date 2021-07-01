Ann & Dalmiro Alvarez

April 16, 1943 - June 26, 2021

April 28, 1947 - June 26, 2021

Ann and Dalmiro Alvarez, of Hansen, Idaho, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in a car collision in Blaine County, Idaho.

Ann Geraldine Goodman was born on April 16, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York. She grew up in Plainfield, New Jersey where she graduated from Plainfield High School. Ann met her first husband, Michael Miller, through mutual friends from Plainfield High. Ann attended Boston University where she obtained a degree in Political Science. Ann and Michael raised their two daughters, Blair and Tracy, in Westchester County, New York. Though Ann and Michael divorced, they remained devoted, loving family until Michael's death in 2014.

Dalmiro Romero Alvarez was born on April 28, 1947 in Carracedo del Monasterio, Spain. He moved to the United States in 1971, and his first job in Idaho was herding sheep in the mountains near Stanley, Idaho. After a short time, Dalmiro moved to Twin Falls where he spent the majority of his career at Henningsen Cold Storage, retiring in 2011.

Ann and Dalmiro met in 1989 on an airplane; Ann was traveling to visit a friend in Arizona and Dalmiro was returning to Idaho from Spain. They visited back and forth, and within a year Ann left New York to move to Idaho. They settled in Hansen, and were married in July, 1993. Ann spent the remainder of her professional career in Idaho with Conagra Foods – Lamb Weston, retiring in 2008.

Ann and Dalmiro were a remarkable couple. They were extraordinarily generous, social, and energetic. Ann and Dalmiro loved spending time with their family, frequently driving to see their daughter and son-in-law in California, and their daughter, son-in-law, and grandsons in Colorado. In retirement, they traveled to Dalmiro's home in Spain regularly, and spent many weeks with family and friends all over northern Spain. Ann and Dalmiro loved to camp, and visited Black Rock City for four years for the annual Burning Man Festival. They loved to cook, host, eat, and learn everything they could about everyone they met. Every summer they hosted "Grandma Camp" traveling all over the Western U.S. with their grandsons, even taking the camp overseas to Spain one year. They adored their Idaho friends, who were like family, even when they disagreed about politics. Their "Jew Crew" and their "Young at Heart" people were especially dear to them.

Dalmiro loved the outdoors, fishing, and tending his fruit trees. He loved to care for animals; he raised sheep, cows, and turkeys at their homes in Kimberly and Hansen. Dalmiro was very mechanical and liked to tinker with things. He always carried his knife sharpener and left behind sharp knives everywhere he visited. He was a fantastic baker of bread and pies and canned many jars of home-grown fruit. Dalmiro was devoted to his family in Spain; he looked forward to seeing them in person, and to their weekly phone calls.

Prior to moving to Twin, Ann had traveled all over the world; she had visited Europe and countries including Kenya, Tanzania, India, Nepal, Turkey, Pakistan, and Egypt. Ann was a voracious reader, especially murder mysteries. She was a tireless advocate of the Twin Falls Public Library, and volunteered with the Library Foundation for many years, in addition to . She was her children and grandchildren's biggest cheerleader, attending every concert and lacrosse game she could (either in person or online), an avid tennis follower, and she kept up with the latest in music and culture.

Dalmiro is preceded in death by his mother, Leonila Romero Alvarez, his aunts Nides and Cecilia, and his uncle Ladio. Ann is preceded in death by her mother Ruth Goodman, father George Goodman, brother Phillip Goodman, and her first husband, Michael Miller. They are survived by their U.S. family, including daughters Blair Miller (Jeff Hall) of Pasadena, California and Tracy Perez (Russ) of Denver, Colorado; grandsons Benjamin and Samuel Perez; Michael's wife Rena Wertzer; dear friend Eric Parrott; and grandpups Wilbur and Maisie. They are survived by Dalmiro's family in Spain including cousins Maria Encina and Milio, Irene and David, Cristian and Sergio, Enyd and Iria, Angustias and Amador, Victoria, Sandra and Nuria, and Isabel and Luis.

They are mourned and will be missed by friends and extended family all over the United States and Spain, including the many who took them up on their offer to "come visit us in Idaho."

A service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, Idaho. There will be a reception following the service held at Twin Falls Reform Church. There will be a celebration of their lives in California and Colorado this summer. Dates are times are TBD.

The family would like to thank you for all of the love and support they are receiving during this time. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Twin Falls Public Library Foundation at: 201 4th Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301