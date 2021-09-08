Ann Elizabeth Graefe

May 23, 1935 - September 3, 2021

Ann Elizabeth Graefe, 86, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Friday, September 3, 2021, in her home at Ashley Manor in Kimberly.

Ann was born on May 23, 1935, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Loyal and Mary Helen Perry. She attended school at Washington grade school, St. Edwards Catholic School, and Twin Falls High School, graduating in 1953. She attended Holy Names College in Spokane, Washington, and graduated with a degree in Dietetics in 1957. She earned her secondary school teacher's certificate from Idaho State University, did her student teaching in Twin Falls, and taught Home Economics at Hansen High School for one year.

While attending college in Spokane, she met the love of her life, Roger Allen Graefe, at a dance. Roger was stationed at the Air Force Base nearby. They were married at St. Edward's Catholic Church on June 22, 1957. Roger and Ann lived in Sheboygan, Wisconsin for five years where the first three sons were born.

They moved to Twin Falls in 1962 where two more sons were added to the family.

Ann belonged to the Knights of Columbus Wives, Home Economics Club, AAUW, and the Catholic Women's League. Ann sang for decades in the St. Edward's Choir. She was a soloist, best known for singing "O Holy Night" on Christmas Eve and "Panis Angelicus" at Easter. Ann was a lifeguard at the YMCA and taught swimming to the mentally and physically handicapped for many years. For 10 years, she was the Outreach Coordinator and delivered home meals for the Twin Falls Senior Citizen Center.

Her favorite pastimes were swimming, cross-stitch, reading, praying the rosary, and dancing with her husband.

Ann is survived by her sons Roger (Linda), Michael (Debi), Robert (Debra), Paul (Stephanie), and seven grandchildren (Allen, Alisha, Kaytlyn, Jordon, Jerryn, Dilyn, and Nicole). She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roger, and her son, Peter.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and administration at Ashley Manor in Kimberly, as well as Visions Home & Hospice nurses for their loving care and compassion for Ann.

Ann's life will be celebrated at a funeral mass at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Twin Falls on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. A rosary will precede the mass on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. at White-Reynold's Funeral Chapel.