Ann Elizabeth Graefe
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Ann Elizabeth Graefe

May 23, 1935 - September 3, 2021

Ann Elizabeth Graefe, 86, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Friday, September 3, 2021, in her home at Ashley Manor in Kimberly.

Ann was born on May 23, 1935, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Loyal and Mary Helen Perry. She attended school at Washington grade school, St. Edwards Catholic School, and Twin Falls High School, graduating in 1953. She attended Holy Names College in Spokane, Washington, and graduated with a degree in Dietetics in 1957. She earned her secondary school teacher's certificate from Idaho State University, did her student teaching in Twin Falls, and taught Home Economics at Hansen High School for one year.

While attending college in Spokane, she met the love of her life, Roger Allen Graefe, at a dance. Roger was stationed at the Air Force Base nearby. They were married at St. Edward's Catholic Church on June 22, 1957. Roger and Ann lived in Sheboygan, Wisconsin for five years where the first three sons were born.

They moved to Twin Falls in 1962 where two more sons were added to the family.

Ann belonged to the Knights of Columbus Wives, Home Economics Club, AAUW, and the Catholic Women's League. Ann sang for decades in the St. Edward's Choir. She was a soloist, best known for singing "O Holy Night" on Christmas Eve and "Panis Angelicus" at Easter. Ann was a lifeguard at the YMCA and taught swimming to the mentally and physically handicapped for many years. For 10 years, she was the Outreach Coordinator and delivered home meals for the Twin Falls Senior Citizen Center.

Her favorite pastimes were swimming, cross-stitch, reading, praying the rosary, and dancing with her husband.

Ann is survived by her sons Roger (Linda), Michael (Debi), Robert (Debra), Paul (Stephanie), and seven grandchildren (Allen, Alisha, Kaytlyn, Jordon, Jerryn, Dilyn, and Nicole). She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roger, and her son, Peter.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and administration at Ashley Manor in Kimberly, as well as Visions Home & Hospice nurses for their loving care and compassion for Ann.

Ann's life will be celebrated at a funeral mass at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Twin Falls on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. A rosary will precede the mass on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. at White-Reynold's Funeral Chapel.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Rosary
5:30p.m.
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, ID
Sep
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Edward's Catholic Church
Twin Falls, ID
Sep
17
Interment
3:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Falls, ID
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences. Just found out searching for one of my Jerome classmates. I was just out for a class reunion on Sept 10-11th. Murle said he had visited Ann about a month earlier. If I had know I probably would have stayed in Twin for the funeral,. as it was I was back in North Dakota by then. I had about a 2 hour visit with her back in 2015 when I was out for my 50HS reunion. (Roger did military honors for our dad's funeral) Also knew Loyal some what more than Martha.
2nd Cousin Oren Miller (Our dad Ken Miller was her cousin)
Family
October 22, 2021
Thinking of you and family
Loyal Perry III
September 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
September 9, 2021
