Ann Sparks

August 13, 1957 ~ December 18, 2020

Ann Sparks, 63, was born on August 13, 1957 in Hailey, Idaho to Anna Beth Bateman Sparks and Stewart Winston Sparks. She passed away peacefully at Twin Falls Care Center on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was raised in Carey, Idaho and graduated from Carey High School in 1975.

Following graduation, Ann worked for Ensign Davies & Ensign, then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and worked for Hamilton Insurance which later became Starley Leavitt Insurance. She worked there until her death.

Ann was a member of the 9th ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved her ward family and everyone loved her. She served at the Twin Falls LDS Temple and met a whole other group of forever friends. She taught the young people in Primary for many, many years. She loved those kids. She got the best hugs and smiles from them.

Ann loved shopping, playing games, shopping, the Oregon Coast, lunch on Fridays at Norm's Cafe and did we mention shopping? She hardly ever missed one of the great nieces and nephews sports events. She loved being with her family and the Cox family. The class of 1975 got together for lunch often; she really looked forward to that! She was such a gentle and loving person and would do anything for anyone. We will miss her more than words can say!

Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Survivors include brother Ray Sparks of Twin Falls, Idaho & Sister Carolyn (Rusty) Baird of Bellevue, Idaho.

Nephew & Nieces: Bryan Baird, Brooke Baird, Andrea Sparks & Jennifer Newhouse.

Annie's greats (whom she loved with all her heart) Lily Baird Roberson, Rio Baird, Hadley Sparks, Jacy Baird Roberson, Kylee Wallis House and Hagen Wallis.

Also surviving is her adopted sister by heart, Donna Cox of Twin Falls, husband John and the Cox children.

Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 28th, 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls Idaho. Viewing one hour before the service.

There will be a viewing on Sunday, Dec. 27th from 3:00-5:00 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Burial will be at the Carey, Idaho Cemetery @ 3:00 on the 28th.

Services are under the direction of Lance Cox, Bell Tower Funeral Chapel, Post Falls, Idaho assisted by White-Reynolds of Twin Falls.

Due to Covid 19, there is a limited number of people that can attend. Masks are required. The service can be viewed via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/96726948402