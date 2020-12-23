Menu
Ann Sparks
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Ann Sparks

August 13, 1957 ~ December 18, 2020

Ann Sparks, 63, was born on August 13, 1957 in Hailey, Idaho to Anna Beth Bateman Sparks and Stewart Winston Sparks. She passed away peacefully at Twin Falls Care Center on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was raised in Carey, Idaho and graduated from Carey High School in 1975.

Following graduation, Ann worked for Ensign Davies & Ensign, then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and worked for Hamilton Insurance which later became Starley Leavitt Insurance. She worked there until her death.

Ann was a member of the 9th ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved her ward family and everyone loved her. She served at the Twin Falls LDS Temple and met a whole other group of forever friends. She taught the young people in Primary for many, many years. She loved those kids. She got the best hugs and smiles from them.

Ann loved shopping, playing games, shopping, the Oregon Coast, lunch on Fridays at Norm's Cafe and did we mention shopping? She hardly ever missed one of the great nieces and nephews sports events. She loved being with her family and the Cox family. The class of 1975 got together for lunch often; she really looked forward to that! She was such a gentle and loving person and would do anything for anyone. We will miss her more than words can say!

Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Survivors include brother Ray Sparks of Twin Falls, Idaho & Sister Carolyn (Rusty) Baird of Bellevue, Idaho.

Nephew & Nieces: Bryan Baird, Brooke Baird, Andrea Sparks & Jennifer Newhouse.

Annie's greats (whom she loved with all her heart) Lily Baird Roberson, Rio Baird, Hadley Sparks, Jacy Baird Roberson, Kylee Wallis House and Hagen Wallis.

Also surviving is her adopted sister by heart, Donna Cox of Twin Falls, husband John and the Cox children.

Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 28th, 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls Idaho. Viewing one hour before the service.

There will be a viewing on Sunday, Dec. 27th from 3:00-5:00 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Burial will be at the Carey, Idaho Cemetery @ 3:00 on the 28th.

Services are under the direction of Lance Cox, Bell Tower Funeral Chapel, Post Falls, Idaho assisted by White-Reynolds of Twin Falls.

Due to Covid 19, there is a limited number of people that can attend. Masks are required. The service can be viewed via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/96726948402


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, ID
Dec
28
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2680 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls, ID
Dec
28
Service
10:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2680 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls, ID
Dec
28
Burial
3:00p.m.
Carey, Idaho Cemetery
ID
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ann was my insurance agent for a short time, that´s how I became acquainted with Ann. Sorry to see her go and will miss her smiles.
Maria Knada
December 29, 2020
Such wonderful memories of working with Ann at Hamilton Insurance back in the late 80's. She has special place in my heart.
JoBeth Zerb
December 28, 2020
So sorry about the passing of Ann. I worked in the same office with her for many years. She was a very sweet and caring person. I will miss her also. Thoughts and prayers to her family and the Cox family as well.
Kay Tucker
December 25, 2020
There are no words that can describe my feelings. Ann was my co-worker and friend. I loved her like family and miss her. Merry Christmas.
Alisa Bowman
December 25, 2020
millie simmons
Family
December 24, 2020
This woman was the most Christ like person I have ever known I´m so saddened to hear of her passing! Heaven will be blessed to have her and we are so blessed for knowing her! Prayers of comfort for her loved ones!
Debbie Sparks Chapman
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Ann was such a sweet soul. She always knew you and would go out of her way to say hello! She will be missed.
Barbara Murphy
December 23, 2020
A gentle soul, for sure. So sorry for your loss, she will be missed.
Holly Rivera
December 23, 2020
I am so sorry to see that Ann has passed on. I met her serving in the Twin Falls Temple and immediately loved her. She was a joy to be around and her spirt lifted everyone just to be around her. My deepest sympathy to to her entire family and especially Donna Cox. Love, Marilyn Blscker
Marilyn Blacker
December 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
December 22, 2020
