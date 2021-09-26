Anna Mae Larson Benke

November 18, 1924 - September 22, 2021

Anna Mae Larson Benke passed away peacefully at Autumn Haven surrounded by loved ones.

She was born to Carl and Ella Larson on November 18, 1924, in York County, Nebraska in the Village of Bradshaw. Anna Mae was the middle child (and only girl) of four brothers. She attended a country school through 6th grade, and then her family moved to a small acreage in town where she then attended the Bradshaw School from 7th grade and graduated in 1942.

On June 30, 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Carl Benke. Carl and Anna Mae had three children, Richard, Steven, and Deborah. In 1958 the family moved from Nebraska to Rupert, Idaho where she has since resided.

In 1964 she went to work for the Minidoka County School District in the lunch program where she worked at several different schools. After 30 years she decided to hang up her apron and retired.

Through the years Anna Mae enjoyed many hobbies, including bowling, gardening (mostly flowers), but most of all she enjoyed her activities at the Rupert United Methodist Church. She was also an active member of the P.E.O, Chapter P. Her grandchildren are her biggest blessing, all 7 of them, as well as her step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Anna Mae is survived by her sons, Richard (Barbara) Benke of Boise, Steven (Phyllis) Benke of Tualatin, Oregon, Deborah (Jeff) Hare of Paul, and "adopted" daughter, Mary K Garro of Meridian. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, and four brothers, George, Robert, Ray, and James.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Rupert United Methodist Church. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Haven for their compassion, love, and kindness over the years. A very special thank you to Alexis and Rachel for your extra love and support. We love you all!

Memorials may be made to the Rupert United Methodist Church.