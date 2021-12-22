Menu
Arlene Delores Kyles
FUNERAL HOME
Farmer Funeral Chapel
130 9th Ave North
Buhl, ID

Arlene Delores Kyles

March 4, 1925 - December 18, 2021

Arlene Delores Kyles, age 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Luke's hospital. She was born on March 4, 1925, to Edward and Olga Kubik Herzinger at their home in Buhl, Idaho.

She attended Syringa school, Buhl High School, and graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor's in education. The majority of her teaching career was spent at Buhl Elementary, later known as Popplewell Elementary. Arlene loved teaching and dedicated 40 years to teaching children at Poplar Hill, Deep Creek, Filer, Lincoln, and Buhl Elementary. In addition to teaching, Arlene was fully involved in Dilettantes and was later inducted into the Dilettante Hall of Fame. Her love of music was a staple in her life, influencing her involvement in Dilletantes as well as the 5th-grade musicals at Popplewell.

Travel was another of her enjoyments, with trips to Australia and Germany being some of her most memorable experiences. When Arlene wasn't busy retail shopping at the mall, she could be found in her garden, and she continued to tend her garden until she was 94. Arlene loved her cats. Her favorite housecat, Zemma, passed away at the West End Vet Clinic the same night as Arlene. They both entered Heaven together.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vernon (Betty) Herzinger; and her husband, Robert. She is survived by her brother, Loren (Norma-deceased) Herzinger; son, Garland (Paula) Kyles; daughter, Lark (Charles) Kruse; grandchildren, Amethyst (Benjamin) Griggs, Saffron (Graham) Brooks, and Gamaliel Kruse; and the stars in her eyes, her great-grandkids, Evangelina and Garren Griggs.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at West End Cemetery, with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations in Arlene's name be made to either Clover Christian School or the Buhl QRU.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Arlene's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Farmer Funeral Chapel's Facebook Page
No Address, N/A
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Buhl First Christian Church
Poplar St. and Broadway Ave, Buhl, ID
Dec
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
West End Cemetery
1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Dear Larke, I loved your Mom. She was so much fun to work beside in the many Dilettante shows we did together. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love Diane
Diane Stauffer
December 23, 2021
Lark-- Garland and family, Your Mom was such a special person in my life. She and your Dad were more like my family than just friends ----they will always be dear to my heart. She is with Robert now and we will see them again in Heaven ,,,,,,what a reunion that will be with all the Kyles , My love and sympathy to you and all your family.........Linda
Linda Bonar Harris
Friend
December 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Arlene was a wonderful person. You were blessed to have her as your mother.
Rebecca Eastman
Friend
December 22, 2021
Arlene was one of the dearest friends in my life. I will miss even knowing she was there, though miles separated us, or hearing the sound of her voice on the phone. We shared more than others can possibly know. I'm blessed to have had her in my life! Love always to her family and just know I care. Rosemary
Rosemary Braun
December 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat Kaes
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results