Arnold Evan Aston

May 13, 1953 - June 18, 2021

"Courage is being scared to death and saddling up anyway" John Wayne

Arnold Evan Aston passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Harvard ID after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and kids. He was 68 years old.

Arnie was born on May 13, 1953, in Twin Falls Idaho to Kenneth and Estella (Coon) Aston. Arnie was raised on the family farm with his siblings. He attended Elementary school in Hollister Idaho and Junior High and High School in Fyllar Idaho, where he graduated in 1971. After high school, Arnie attended CSI for diesel mechanics and worked at the Filar Idaho Fish Hatchery as well as numerous other jobs in the area. After graduating from CSI Arnie was employed by Monroc in Idaho Falls and worked as a diesel mechanic.

In 1975 Arnie welcomed his first son Scott Arnold Aston and in 1976 and 1978 he welcomed two more boys, Trinity Arnold Aston and Thad Arnold Aston. Arnie embraced fatherhood and loved his boys.

In 1985 Arnie moved to the Palouse area and started working for Bear Creek Cabinets in Moscow Idaho. It's there where he met the love of his life Coots Browning and her children Tanya and BJ. The couple were married on February 23, 1989 and made their home in Potlatch Idaho where they together raised their blended family.

Arnie had the knowledge and love for craftsmanship and spent the last 30+ years working as a contractor. Arnie could build and fix anything. He worked for many years for Humble Homes and Rex Lunsford Homes, which is where he was working at the time of his retirement. Arnie loved hunting, camping, and fishing. He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and canning. He enjoyed playing games with his family. Arnie loved spending time with his family, friends, and his animals (Rain, Lady & Roscoe). He enjoyed playing his guitar for his wife and kids and they spent many evenings sitting around a campfire listening to him play and sing. Arnie was a huge fan of John Wayne and a lover of all western movies. Often, to his kids' and grandkid's annoyance, he would have a John Wayne western or some type of western movie playing. Arnie was a kind and gentleman, seldom raising his voice and loved by all, he had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing whoever was around.

Arnie was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Park Aston, a son Scott Arnold Aston and one older brother Kenneth Vern Aston. He is survived by his wife, Coots Aston of Harvard Idaho, and his four children, Trint Aston of Harvard Idaho, Thad Aston of Pasco Washington, Tanya Mitzimberg (TJ) of Garfield Washington and BJ Koester of Logan Utah, his six grandchildren Cody Aston, Tyler Aston, KC Mitzimberg, Max Mitzimberg, Bo Mitzimberg and Keira Koester, his mother Estelle Aston of Twin Falls Idaho, two brothers, Earl Aston (Barbara) of Moscow Idaho and Alan Aston (Dona) of Twin Falls Idaho and two sisters, Kay Locke of Salt Lake City Utah and Lynda Heath (Eddy) of Amboy Washington and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 26 2021 at the Harvard Hall in Harvard Idaho from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.