Arthur Ray "Rooster" Baily
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Arthur "Rooster" Ray Baily

July 15, 1930 - September 26, 2021

Arthur "Rooster" Ray Baily passed away peacefully at his home in Hansen with his loving wife by his side. Arthur was born in Hansen, Idaho July 15, 1930, in a little house on Main Street to RF "Bill" Baily and wife, Gwynne. He had two older sisters, Lillian Rambo of Murtagh and Marion Roblyer of Caldwell, Idaho. All who preceded Art in death. The family had a garage on the property named Baily Garage where the business was established. They worked on anything with an engine and Art was the parts washer at a very young age. Art graduated from Hansen High School in 1950. Art and his father built a new garage beside their home at that time.

Art married the love of his life, Patricia Perry who he met just a block from the Baily's shop, while driving the bus for the Hansen School District. They were married in August of 1956 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Twin Falls. They built a little house on the Baily Farm Northeast of Hansen. Art is survived by his family who dearly love him. In 1959, their first child was born, a son Bradley Arthur (Emma Louise, Chevy (Tiffany, James, Rachel), Tyler (Cali, Chloe, Easton), Amy Jo born in1960 (Darrell, Jeremy (Shelley, Oliver), Courtney (Ben, Sauvi), Wyatt (Jenae, Isabel, Lillian, Everly, Soren). Bart Raymond was born in 1962 (Becky) (Juston, Kayla, Devon). The good life continued as Baily Garage grew in size along with the family and soon the boys were helping Dad and Grandpa at the shop. One day, Art came home with a bulldozer on his truck starting a whole new line of work, moving dirt. He had found the second love of his life. The boys were fast learners and the business grew from that little bulldozer to what we are today.

Art had a huge heart, his kindness and compassion for others will be greatly missed. Art served his community in so many ways they cannot all be counted, to name a few, he was a school board member for Hansen for many years, as Twin Falls Highway District Commissioner for 34 years, and often found himself in service to the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Vincent de Paul at stvincenttf.com, or 244 Main Ave E #6232 Twin Falls Idaho 83301, 208-734-9143.

Services will be held 3:00pm October 4, 2021 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E, Twin Falls with a viewing prior to services at St. Edwards from 1:00-3:00pm. Due to circumstances with Coronavirus there will be no dinner or gathering after the funeral.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Edwards Catholic Church
161 6th Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID
Oct
4
Service
3:00p.m.
St. Edwards Catholic Church
161 6th Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
Wish I could have been able to join in the celebration of Art's life. Thinking of you Pat and all his lovely family. He was a lucky man to have so many care about him.
Jan Perry
Family
October 4, 2021
As kids we lived right behind the Baily garage. We would see old Bill and yell hello. He always had time to at least hollar hello. Art was always busy with cars or gone driving bus. When he saw us he always, like his Dad, hollared hello at least. One year they let my sister Judy and I wash the shop window. Man we thought we were rich. It sad to lose the guys that made our world more interesting back then. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time. God Bless You All.
Joe and Kathy (Pollard)Cooper
Friend
October 2, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
September 30, 2021
We first got together as 5 year olds in Sunday School class at the Hansen Community Church and we spent 12 years together as friends and students in the Hansen School system. I think the name "Rooster" came from the playgrounds at school. Art was just like a rooster. Later on he got me a date with my future wife Shirley and became my best man at the wedding. We were close over the years as he helped me harvest several crops and moved and dug dirt for me over the years. Always when I needed advice he was there to give me ideas. Our families spent several New Years Eve´s together, with Art and I trying to stay awake until midnight. Thanks Art, maybe I´ll see you again.
Bryan Harris Jr.
Friend
October 1, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire Baily family. Art was a great neighbor and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Anita Crafton
Friend
October 1, 2021
