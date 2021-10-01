Arthur "Rooster" Ray Baily

July 15, 1930 - September 26, 2021

Arthur "Rooster" Ray Baily passed away peacefully at his home in Hansen with his loving wife by his side. Arthur was born in Hansen, Idaho July 15, 1930, in a little house on Main Street to RF "Bill" Baily and wife, Gwynne. He had two older sisters, Lillian Rambo of Murtagh and Marion Roblyer of Caldwell, Idaho. All who preceded Art in death. The family had a garage on the property named Baily Garage where the business was established. They worked on anything with an engine and Art was the parts washer at a very young age. Art graduated from Hansen High School in 1950. Art and his father built a new garage beside their home at that time.

Art married the love of his life, Patricia Perry who he met just a block from the Baily's shop, while driving the bus for the Hansen School District. They were married in August of 1956 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Twin Falls. They built a little house on the Baily Farm Northeast of Hansen. Art is survived by his family who dearly love him. In 1959, their first child was born, a son Bradley Arthur (Emma Louise, Chevy (Tiffany, James, Rachel), Tyler (Cali, Chloe, Easton), Amy Jo born in1960 (Darrell, Jeremy (Shelley, Oliver), Courtney (Ben, Sauvi), Wyatt (Jenae, Isabel, Lillian, Everly, Soren). Bart Raymond was born in 1962 (Becky) (Juston, Kayla, Devon). The good life continued as Baily Garage grew in size along with the family and soon the boys were helping Dad and Grandpa at the shop. One day, Art came home with a bulldozer on his truck starting a whole new line of work, moving dirt. He had found the second love of his life. The boys were fast learners and the business grew from that little bulldozer to what we are today.

Art had a huge heart, his kindness and compassion for others will be greatly missed. Art served his community in so many ways they cannot all be counted, to name a few, he was a school board member for Hansen for many years, as Twin Falls Highway District Commissioner for 34 years, and often found himself in service to the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Vincent de Paul at stvincenttf.com, or 244 Main Ave E #6232 Twin Falls Idaho 83301, 208-734-9143.

Services will be held 3:00pm October 4, 2021 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E, Twin Falls with a viewing prior to services at St. Edwards from 1:00-3:00pm. Due to circumstances with Coronavirus there will be no dinner or gathering after the funeral.