Arthur Reuel Chandler Jr

April 1, 1929 ~ October 29, 2020

Arthur Reuel Chandler, Jr. passed away October 29, 2020. Art was the fifth son born to Arthur Reuel Chandler and Margaret Foster Chandler on April 1, 1929 in Rigby, Idaho. He joined brothers, James, George, Foster and Grant. Added to the family later were a sister, Lillie Mae, and another brother, Kay. Art grew up in Rigby, Idaho. He was active in sports and graduated from Rigby High School.

He met a beautiful young lady, Elna Hammon, and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple December 8, 1948.

He served in the Korean War with the 116th National Guard Unit from southeastern Idaho.

Art and Elna were blessed with one son and four daughters.

During his career Art worked at the Idaho Falls Coca Cola Company and the Idaho Falls Fire Department. He was one of the founders and the manager of the Scenic Falls Federal Credit Union. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his lifetime, especially going with his father, brothers, and other family members. Art was an avid golfer and especially enjoyed golfing with family and friends.

He and his fireman friends would sled down Jackson Pass. He and Elna spent many years square dancing with a group from Shelley, Idaho.

Art was outgoing and friendly and had life-long friends around the world.

He served on the Idaho Falls City Council for 12 years, which he enjoyed very much. He was on the Idaho Credit Union Association Board and the National Credit Union Board and enjoyed this very much also. He liked traveling and visiting new places.

He was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Jesus Christ of Latter--day Saints, serving in many capacities including scouting, stake and ward missionary, Stake High Counselor, and Bishop. He and Elna served three missions together in the Philippines, Pakistan, and Detroit.

He loved to play games with family and friends and organized and attended many reunions.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and one sister; daughter, Christine Marie (Leonard J.) Martin; and daughter, Libby Jo (Perrin) Graves. He was also preceded in death by grandsons, Justin, Jonathan, and Jordan Martin, David Blacker; and granddaughter, Rachel (Rob) Brezak.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elna Hammon Chandler, of Buhl, Idaho; son, Michael Levi (Lois) Chandler of Frenchtown, MT; daughters, Mary Denise (John) Blacker, of Idaho Falls; and Julie Maureen (Grant) Loveless of Buhl, Idaho. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He leaves a proud heritage and a legacy to his family.

Due to social restrictions imposed by Coronavirus, a private family service was held. Sometime in the future there will be a celebration of life and we would invite all who would like to attend.

