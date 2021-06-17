Arvella Hendrickson

August 4, 1921 - June 16, 2021

Arvella Martin Hendrickson, 99, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Arvella was born on August 4, 1921, in Hilliard, Wyoming to Sarah Hutchinson Martin and Joseph Moroni Martin. She was one of fourteen children.

Arvella, a life-long learner, graduated from high school a year early. She then earned a teaching degree from BYU. After receiving her diploma, she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse in Nebraska Flats, Wyoming.

On October 16, 1941, Arvella married the love of her life, her best friend, Gail P. Hendrickson, for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Together they raised four children.

Arvella was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She reached out and touched the lives of many with unselfish devotion. Side-by-side with her husband, she served a mission for the church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Later, for seven and a half years, they worked as ordinance workers in the Boise, Idaho Temple.

Arvella never did anything halfway. She was a wonderful cook and an exceptional homemaker. She loved to sew. She was an accomplished tailor, making suits for family members. She worked and taught classes at their family business in Jerome, Hendrickson's Sewing Center. She also taught lessons to friends and family, including great-grandchildren. Arvella made countless quilts, table runners, and wall-hangings. Each was a work of art. She excelled in handwork, including hardanger. She sewed and donated many laptop quilts and baby blankets to local organizations to help those in need.

Arvella is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Lyman (Joe) of Twin Falls; and three sons: Ron Hendrickson (Toni) of Jerome, Rob Hendrickson (Lola) of Twin Falls, Mark Hendrickson (Amalea) of Bremerton, Washington; 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and three ­­­great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gail; her parents; her brothers and sisters; and a grandson, Joshua Hendrickson.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, Idaho, where family and friends may call from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N Tiger Dr., Jerome, with Bishop Jamie Stoker officiating. Graveside dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Humanitarian Services of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Arvella's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.