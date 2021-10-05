Audrey Arlene Monroe Van Wagoner

1934 – 2021

Audrey Arlene Monroe Van Wagoner is reunited with her beloved husband EJ. She died peacefully on 2 October, 2021 in Payson, Utah. Audrey was born 11 August, 1934 in Richfield, Idaho to Vera Lorene McKee and Lee Walter Monroe. She grew up riding horses and chasing coyotes away from the family's sheep. In school, she played basketball and played clarinet in the band. After graduating from Richfield High School in 1952, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, to attend x-ray school. There she met EJ. After a three-day, whirlwind romance, they were married in Elko, Nevada, on 18 November 1952. While EJ was deployed for the U.S. Navy, Audrey completed her education. They lived in San Diego, San Francisco, and Irwin, Idaho, before settling in Ogden, Utah, where they raised their family. In their later years they lived in Cordova, Alaska; Spirit Lake, Idaho; and Provo, Utah.

Audrey truly saw life through rose-colored glasses and lived a life of charitable service. No matter what walk of life, everyone was welcome in the Van Wagoner home. Sometimes for an evening visit that included a delicious meal. Sometimes for weeks, months, or years. She loved to clean (not to be confused with an ability to organize). She made a deal with her daughter-in-law to be allowed to clean her house any time, as long as she didn't judge. Audrey was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1954, and EJ and Audrey were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1957. Her exemplary and cheerful church service with children and youth blessed and inspired many. Fond memories and relationships were developed while washing dishes after church events. Her door was always open day and night to the young women she served. During their early years in North Ogden, Audrey and EJ were in Young Marrieds where they developed lifelong friendships. This was the beginning of more than 30 years of late-night Rook games, South Fork campouts, and sock exchanges at the annual Christmas party.

Naturally, Audrey brought her care and compassion to a career in healthcare as an x-ray tech and hospital administrator. As the manager of the radiology department at St. Benedict's Hospital in Ogden, she purchased the first MRI to be brought into the state of Utah. She was a passionate leader and advocate for women's health care, implementing a mobile mammogram unit that served the rural areas of Utah, southeastern Idaho, and western Wyoming. Later in life, she worked as a relief radiology tech in rural Alaskan towns.

Audrey's legacy of love and service has been passed on to her surviving family: Her children Kerry (Scott) Daley, Meridian, ID; Dirk (Kathryn) Van Wagoner, Provo, UT; Carmen (Jerry) Corts, Boise, ID; Barbara Van Jones, Pocatello, ID; Eric (Stephen Ginnegar) Van Wagoner, West Hollywood, CA; and Jolene (Edward) Drolet, Aldie, VA; 23 adoring grandchildren; 24.5 adorable great-grand-children; her beloved sisters-in-law Virginia Monroe and Sandy Monroe; and many nieces and nephews who call her their favorite aunt. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her two brothers, Dale and Alden.

Specials thanks to all the nurses, CNAs, and staff at the Bennion Veterans Home and of Bristol Hospice, who provided loving care for Audrey.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 7th at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Marrott Meadows Chapel, 102 North 2400 West, Provo, Utah, with lunch to follow. Interment will be in the Midway Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at https://www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries/Audrey-Van-Wagoner/#!/Obituary

The world would be a better place with more women like our sweet, kind, loving Audrey.