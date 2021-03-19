Avery Harlan Floyd

June 30, 1935 - March 16, 2021

Avery Harlan Floyd, 85, of Twin Falls, went to the great fishing hole in the sky on March 16, 2021.

He was born June 30, 1935 to Harvey and Mildred Floyd in Exeter California.

They moved to Twin Falls along with his older brother Bob when he was 7 after his father got a job building roads for the Japanese Internment camp in Hunt.

He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1953. After graduation Avery served in the US Army for a short time, and attended the University of Idaho. He graduated from Twin Falls Business College and worked in the title industry, working for Boone Land Title Company, later Title Fact and in 1972 purchased Sawtooth Title in Blaine County.

After 20 years he retired to his recliner and favorite fishing hole at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir.

He enjoyed camping in the mountains north of Ketchum, spent a lot of time fishing around the Magic Valley, and was always looking to see what was at the end of the road.

He was preceded in death by his older brother Bob and his parents Harvey and Mildred. He is survived by his wife Jean, and his sons Bob (wife Peggy) and Mike (partner Ericka), and grandson Travis.

At his request, no formal services will be held. His ashes will be laid to rest at a later date, and a celebration of life will be scheduled once we can all gather safely.

Don't blame Avery for his untimely passing, he was framed.