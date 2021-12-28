Avis Melony Starr-Grob

May 18, 1965 - November 26, 2021

Avis Melony Starr-Grob, 56 of Jerome, Idaho left us unexpectedly on November 26, 2021, at St. Luke's hospital in Boise, Idaho - surrounded by her family. Avis was born on May 18, 1965, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Ethel Marie (Edwards) Starr and Frederick Ross Starr. Around the age of six Avis moved to Fresno California with her mother and siblings and enjoyed her summers back home in Idaho camping, fishing, and hanging out with her father. At approximately 13 years old Avis and her family moved back to Kimberly Idaho, where she attended high school. She married young and brought two daughters into the world, Daisha and Chelsea. She welcomed, loved, and collected more along her journey. Her second marriage to Tim Read came with the added joy of another daughter, Christina (Read) Henson. Some years later Avis met Greg, not long after her mother Ethel had passed away. They dated for many years before marrying in 2014. Here she added six more to the crew - Racheal, Stephanie, Heather, Zachariah, Brandon, and James. Avis played softball for much of her adult life and also took to the family sport, bowling. Participating in leagues with her second husband as well as her mother, father (and Ada) brothers, daughter, and her Ziggy. Avis and her teammates won many awards and tournaments along the way (but she really hit the headpin dummy with her mother, Ethel) When she wasn't playing she enjoyed coaching her youngest daughter in a variety of sports throughout her childhood. Avis worked in several diverse fields starting in retail to which she had obtained a technical certificate in retail management. As well as becoming an insurance broker, a teacher's assistant, a restoration technician, and much more. She could have done anything and excelled in all she did but she found her passion in teaching. Her students meant the world to her and she spoke of them often over the years. She wore many hats in employment and many more in everyday life. A safe haven for the lost, the black sheep and the seemingly unlovable, Avis had a huge heart and was the wife, daughter, sister, mother, and friend you could turn to - even when experiencing her own hardships she could not turn away the wayward. As a result, she became known as Aunt Avis, Mom, 2nd Mom, Mama Bear, Sister, and Family to many who were of no relation at all. In her later years, her favorite role was definitely Nana. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She found connection and peace in nature and expressed herself creatively. She loved spending the day in her garden, crafting, rockhounding, cooking up a fantastic meal, rocking a baby to sleep, getting away on the truck with her husband, playing with the little ones, hanging with her friends, catching a Royal Bliss concert (like all of them) Hosting holidays with her mother and daughters. Whatever you wanted or needed to do that day, she would do it with you. She just loved people. Losing her leaves an indescribable hole in the lives of countless people and she will surely be missed by many more than she could have ever known. We could never appropriately represent who she was through words not even if we added her many colors, she really was the whole rainbow with a lot of something else. But, those of us who know, know. Avis was preceded in death by her father Frederick Ross Starr, her mother Ethel Marie Lewis, her stepfather Billy Joe Lewis and her brother William Glenn Lewis (Karen) Along with her canine loves, Skrappy and Miko. She is survived by her husband Gregory Charles Grob, and (for lineage purposes) her daughters Daisha Lynn (Atkinson) Maloney, and Chelsea Starr Read (previously Atkinson) Her brothers Mike Starr, Doug Starr (Roxy) Clay Starr (Lorri) 19 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many beloved friends. And we cannot forget her little rascal canine, Simon Simon Simon. The memorial for Avis will be held at the Lighthouse Church on January 1, 2022, at 2:00 PM.