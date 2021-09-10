Baden Dale Bleazard

December 18, 2007 - September 8, 2021

Baden Dale Bleazard, 13, of Burley, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home on September 8, 2021. Baden was born December 18, 2007, to a family who eagerly awaited his arrival and loved him deeply while he was here.

Baden is survived by his father, Anthony Bleazard; his mother, Stephanie Bleazard; his brother, Hank Bleazard; and his grandparents, Craig and Kristy Bleazard of Grantsville, Utah, and Calvin and Diane Jones of Burley, Idaho.

When Baden was just a few weeks old he began having seizures and was later diagnosed with a severe seizure disorder. Despite this difficult lifelong challenge, Baden got to enjoy an incredible amount of this beautiful world, with a great number of beautiful people. So many family members, doctors, nurses, teachers, therapists, and other caregivers helped to give Baden the best quality of life that he could possibly have.

Baden enjoyed many things in his short life. He loved horseback riding and was a participant in Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding for ten years. He also loved swimming and spent countless hours doing therapy in the pool. Baden's favorite thing was to be outside, and he spent a lot of time being taken on walks in the country and going with Dad to feed the animals.

Baden was well known for his passion for beads and pinwheels. He gave the best heartfelt, sincere, and sometimes painful hugs. He was such a resilient, brave child and kept fighting after each challenge. He was a delight to be with and a joy to know. Having Baden in our lives has been an incredible blessing, life won't be the same without him. He will be greatly missed; however, we are so happy that he is finally free from all the pain and suffering his body has endured and we are comforted thinking of him in his Savior's arms.

We are so incredibly grateful for the love and support from our family, friends, and community. He was able to enjoy so much more of his life because of your efforts.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, located at 207 E. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Scott Turpin of the Springdale 2nd Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Friends and family will be received from 5 - 7 p.m. Sunday, September 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 - 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation in Baden's honor is appreciated www.kcnt1epilepsy.org

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.