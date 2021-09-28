Barbara M. Bower

August 1, 1934 – September 22, 2021

Twin Falls-Barbara Bower age 87 passed away peacefully on September 22, 2021, under the loving hands of the Visions Hospice Home in Jerome, Idaho, with her daughter Shawna by her side.

Barbara was born on August 1, 1934, in Neosho, Missouri to Ernest and Cecil Crumbliss. She was the seventh of nine children.

On June 1st, 1963, Barbara married our "Dad" William A. Bower. By marrying our Mother Dad became an instant father to Mom's four children: Lauren C. Craig Jr, Tanya L. Craig, Shawna D. Craig, and Kevin M. Craig.

Barbara's first job was as a soda clerk at Walgreens here in Twin Falls. Later Mom worked as a house painter and Beauty Supply Clerk. She finished out her working years with William at the Circle K Store in Hailey, Idaho. In her retirement she crotched baby caps for newborn babies for the St. Luke's Hospital. She won best of show several times at the Twin Falls County Fair for her "works of art" she crotched. Mom was a master at sewing, making most of her children's clothes for years. Dad and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will miss her famous biscuits and sausage gravy and the conversations she had with them while they ate.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest, and Cecil Crumbliss, and all of her siblings: Paul Crumbliss, Fern Lucas, Freda Ann "Billie" Lawrence, Norma June Childress, Ray Crumbliss, Cotton Crumbliss, Tommy Crumbliss, and Sandra Wallen. She was also proceeded in death by her son-in-law in 1980, Kenneth G. Wasko, husband to her daughter Shawna Wasko.

She is survived by her husband, William A. Bower, her son Lauren Craig Jr. (Cheri), daughters Tanya L. Knutsen (Eldon), and Shawna D. Wasko and son Kevin M. Craig. She also leaves six grandchildren: Tami, Dixie and Adam Craig, Travis and Derik Craig, and Brandie (Wasko) Buxton (Robbie). She also leaves five great-grandchildren: Allison Craig, Ava, and Nichole Buxton, and Riyle and Ashton Kauffman.

Mom fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. The disease did not take away her beauty, grace, or loving-kindness. When each of us left her side and said, "We love you Mom," she would say, "I love you more."

The family respectfully requests that memorials in her name be given to Visions Hospice Home, 539 E 100 S, Jerome, ID 83338. The Hospice Home's entire staff gave extraordinary care to Mom while she resided there. They feed her anything she requested, loved her, and helped her and our family during this difficult time. Our family will forever be grateful to them all.

As per Mom's request, there will be a private family viewing only from

1 p.m.- 3 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021. Graveside services will be held later that day at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Barbara's Memorial webpage at www.magicvalley-funeralhome.com