Barbara Ladine Knigge

July 17, 1935 - March 15, 2021

Barbara Ladine Knigge, 85, a resident of Indio, California and formerly of Twin Falls and Hagerman, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 in Indio.

Barbara was born in Buhl, Idaho on July 17, 1935. She was the daughter and only child of Clettice and Ward Marsh. She grew up in Hagerman, Idaho attending school there from Kindergarten - 12th grade, graduating in 1953. She enjoyed sports, especially basketball as she excelled as a guard.

Barbara met Dwain Knigge in 1949 and later in May of 1954 they were married. Barbara was the motive for Dwain to go to college. She worked as a secretary for the phone company until they were blessed with twin sons in 1959. She then devoted her life to her family. In 1965 they were blessed with a daughter.

Barbara loved to travel and considered Hawaii her favorite place to vacation. She also liked dancing and it was her favorite pastime and one she enjoyed throughout her life. It can be said, however, her most cherished times were with her children and grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her children: her son - Brent (Linda) of La Quinta, California; son - Kent of Vancouver, Washington; and daughter - Kendra (Dave) Sabo of Butte, Montana; and six grandchildren - Cecilia Boyle, Eric Knigge, Heidi Knigge, Kurtis Knigge, Nathan Sabo, and Shawn Sabo.

She was preceded in death by her husband – Dwain.

A viewing will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. After the funeral friends and family are invited to come to the Marriott TownePlace Suites at 175 Avenida Del Rio Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301 anytime between 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

