Barbara Magnelli

February 4, 1946 - March 21, 2022

Barbara Magnelli, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, due to natural causes.

Barbara was born in Wendell, Idaho on February 4, 1946, to Maurice and Thelma Reid.

Barbara was raised in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 1964. After high school, she attended Utah State University and returned to Jerome to help care for her mother.

Barbara married Mel Magnelli in 1967, and they were married for 53 years. Mel and Barbara welcomed their first child, Tony, followed by Jeff and then Karin.

Barbara and Mel settled in Gooding in 1980 to raise their family. Barbara was the family's heart. She kept us all connected, not only by hosting all of the holiday and family gatherings but by being available when needed regardless of the reason. Being a wife to Mel and a mother to her children was a responsibility that she treasured. Barbara preferred to live her life behind the scenes and demonstrated a strength that could easily go unnoticed. You could always find Barbara at Mel's side supporting him, whether she was keeping statistics while he announced high school basketball and football games, encouraging him with his activities within the community, or caring for him until his passing. Mel and Barbara's love for and devotion to each other were eternal and her biggest heartbreak was losing Mel in 2020, and it was a heartbreak she could not overcome. She cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and relished in their achievements, but always listened with compassion and without judgment to their struggles. Barbara exhibited the same kindness to her friends and extended family. She looked forward to laughter-filled lunches with her friends who supported each other through life's celebrations and challenges in a way only friends can. Barbara enjoyed reconnecting with her cousins at their cousin's weekend in Park City, but her favorite place to visit was the Oregon Coast. She had many wonderful memories of trips to the coast with family and friends. Barbara's devotion to her family taught us all unconditional love and support, and through her kindness, we learned humility and fairness.

Barbara's death reunited her with her dearest Mel.

She is survived by her sons - Tony (Anne) and Jeff (Odessa); daughter – Karin; brother Jim Reid (Judy); sister - Lynnda Reid; brother-in-law - Michael Magnelli (Teri); sister-in-law - Alta Giese; grandchildren - Karli, Tyler, Kaden, Ellen, Louise, Nicolas, Rocco, Alli; and great-grandchildren - Ryker, Caryn, and Corbyn.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gooding High School Baseball Team in the care of the Gooding High School Athletic Association.

The family will hold a private family service.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

