Barbara Mary Reed, 87, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her daughter's residence in Eagle. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 23, 2021.
Barbara was my P.E. teacher at Idaho School for the Deaf during the 1970's. She was so feisty and encouraged us girls a lot, a good teacher in spite that I don't like P.E. HA HA but she was really nice person.
Peggy Cutler
School
January 5, 2022
Sending my love and prayers.
May God bless and help your family! Barbara was a very sweet lady.
Evelyn Hansen Bokma
December 30, 2021
She was my P. E teacher during my school years. I have enjoyed with her. I love to teased her all the times, she always smiled... She has a good long life on this earth now fly home and be whole... Fly high, Mrs. Reed! We will meet again to play...
Gina McDade
School
December 23, 2021
I like my PE Teacher at Idaho School for Deaf in Gooding, Idaho in 1979-1983. Thank her for taught me how to play the golf- I love golf! Miss her- Good-bye her