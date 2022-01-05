Menu
Barbara Mary Reed
1934 - 2021
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Barbara Mary Reed

April 23, 1934 - December 22, 2021

Barbara Mary Reed, 87, a longtime resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Eagle.

Barbara was born Barbara Mary Plourde in Stillwater, Minnesota on April 23, 1934, the daughter of Charles and Ethel Plourde.

She was raised and educated in Stillwater, Minnesota. She graduated from Winona State University with a degree in education. She was a teacher for over 25 years. Mostly at the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind in Gooding, Idaho.

She was married to Harry Reed for 63 years.

She is survived by her husband – Harry Reed; sons – Peter Reed, Glynn Reed; daughters - Kris Reed, Stacy (Reed) Beem, Gwen (Reed) Willis; grandchildren – Luke Reed, Hannah (Reed) Nelson, Sadie (Reed) Christopher, Callie Blanton Berg, Ryan Willis, Delaney Beem, Jackson Beem; great-grandchildren – Ella Nelson, Kinsley Nelson, Jake Berg, Brendan Berg, Holly Willis, River Willis.

She is preceded in death by her parents and all her four siblings.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in the spring and will be announced by Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Inurnment will take place at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in honor of Barb to your church, organization, or charity of choice.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 5, 2022.
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
Barbara was my P.E. teacher at Idaho School for the Deaf during the 1970's. She was so feisty and encouraged us girls a lot, a good teacher in spite that I don't like P.E. HA HA but she was really nice person.
Peggy Cutler
January 5, 2022
Sending my love and prayers. May God bless and help your family! Barbara was a very sweet lady.
Evelyn Hansen Bokma
December 30, 2021
She was my P. E teacher during my school years. I have enjoyed with her. I love to teased her all the times, she always smiled... She has a good long life on this earth now fly home and be whole... Fly high, Mrs. Reed! We will meet again to play...
Gina McDade
December 23, 2021
I like my PE Teacher at Idaho School for Deaf in Gooding, Idaho in 1979-1983. Thank her for taught me how to play the golf- I love golf! Miss her- Good-bye her
Theresa Fargher
December 23, 2021
