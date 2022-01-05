Barbara Mary Reed

April 23, 1934 - December 22, 2021

Barbara Mary Reed, 87, a longtime resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Eagle.

Barbara was born Barbara Mary Plourde in Stillwater, Minnesota on April 23, 1934, the daughter of Charles and Ethel Plourde.

She was raised and educated in Stillwater, Minnesota. She graduated from Winona State University with a degree in education. She was a teacher for over 25 years. Mostly at the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind in Gooding, Idaho.

She was married to Harry Reed for 63 years.

She is survived by her husband – Harry Reed; sons – Peter Reed, Glynn Reed; daughters - Kris Reed, Stacy (Reed) Beem, Gwen (Reed) Willis; grandchildren – Luke Reed, Hannah (Reed) Nelson, Sadie (Reed) Christopher, Callie Blanton Berg, Ryan Willis, Delaney Beem, Jackson Beem; great-grandchildren – Ella Nelson, Kinsley Nelson, Jake Berg, Brendan Berg, Holly Willis, River Willis.

She is preceded in death by her parents and all her four siblings.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in the spring and will be announced by Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Inurnment will take place at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in honor of Barb to your church, organization, or charity of choice.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com