Barbara Covert Wilske

October 26, 1932 - June 3, 2021

Barbara Covert Wilske, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed peacefully away on June 3, 2021. A lifetime resident of Rupert, Idaho, she was born on October 26, 1932, to Aline Rupard Covert and Clifton LeRoy Covert. Mom had many fond memories of her childhood, roaming wild and free in the hills while her father tended his flock of sheep.

Barbara worked for many years at the Department of Wildlife office at the Minidoka Dam. When that office was dissolved, she worked for the Bureau of Reclamation, also at the Minidoka Dam, when she retired. She knew every pothole in the road to the "Dam."

She participated in many various community organizations and could never refuse a request to volunteer. Barbara was a member of the Minidoka Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Group as a "Pink Lady" for 20 years. She also volunteered in the Red Cross Blood Drive and Health Fair, Caring & Sharing, and the Rupert Alumni Committee.

Barbara was very active in the Methodist Church and loved her "church family." She took great pleasure in wearing one of her "church" hats to Sunday service. She held several officer positions and sang in the choir.

The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Barbara. She loved going to coffee and Saturday breakfast with her "coffee buddies." Her love of gardening brought pride to her yard on "H" Street. She enjoyed her grandchildren and was a voracious reader.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 69 years, Wayne, daughters Cindy Kildow (Rod) and Gae Lynne Cooper, and sister Veneta Weber. She had five granddaughters, Kelli Jones, Brooke Garrett, Lacy Cooper, Lindsey Solberg, and Neelie Kildow, six great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A grave-side service will be announced at a later date.