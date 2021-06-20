Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Covert Wilske
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Barbara Covert Wilske

October 26, 1932 - June 3, 2021

Barbara Covert Wilske, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed peacefully away on June 3, 2021. A lifetime resident of Rupert, Idaho, she was born on October 26, 1932, to Aline Rupard Covert and Clifton LeRoy Covert. Mom had many fond memories of her childhood, roaming wild and free in the hills while her father tended his flock of sheep.

Barbara worked for many years at the Department of Wildlife office at the Minidoka Dam. When that office was dissolved, she worked for the Bureau of Reclamation, also at the Minidoka Dam, when she retired. She knew every pothole in the road to the "Dam."

She participated in many various community organizations and could never refuse a request to volunteer. Barbara was a member of the Minidoka Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Group as a "Pink Lady" for 20 years. She also volunteered in the Red Cross Blood Drive and Health Fair, Caring & Sharing, and the Rupert Alumni Committee.

Barbara was very active in the Methodist Church and loved her "church family." She took great pleasure in wearing one of her "church" hats to Sunday service. She held several officer positions and sang in the choir.

The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Barbara. She loved going to coffee and Saturday breakfast with her "coffee buddies." Her love of gardening brought pride to her yard on "H" Street. She enjoyed her grandchildren and was a voracious reader.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 69 years, Wayne, daughters Cindy Kildow (Rod) and Gae Lynne Cooper, and sister Veneta Weber. She had five granddaughters, Kelli Jones, Brooke Garrett, Lacy Cooper, Lindsey Solberg, and Neelie Kildow, six great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A grave-side service will be announced at a later date.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Your mom and wife was a beautiful person. We are so glad to have the opportunity to get to know her. Lots of memories with Minico sports and pizza at Doc's.
Diana & Dennis Warburton
June 23, 2021
I am sorry for your great loss. I hope that the promise found in Hosea 13:14 can bring you some comfort. Knowing that there is a future for the ones we have lost in death can be so reassuring and perhaps sustain you during this difficult time.
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mrs. Wilske's passing. She always had a smile and I enjoyed seeing Mr. and Mrs. Wilske at all of Rupert's events.
Terry Saras Fate
Friend
June 22, 2021
Wayne & family, you are in my thoughts & Prayers...Barbara was special to many people, and will be missed by all who knew her..God Bless
Cathy Ingallls
Friend
June 20, 2021
I'm so sorry to see that Barbara passed away. I always enjoyed talking to and working with her. My husband and I worked at Columbia Electric and were pleased to work with her many times. I loved running into her at the 4th of July parade and seeing how she was doing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Lois Wood
Work
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results