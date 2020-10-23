Benita Ann Goodheart

July 22, 1952 ~ October 14, 2020

Benita Ann Goodheart, age 68, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 14th 2020 after a valiant battle to COVID-19 (D*MN China Virus) for 39 days. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ supported her in this struggle and ultimately gave her peace. "Set your mind on things above not on things on the earth" Colossians 3:2

Benita was born to Bernard "Bud" Rose and Dorothy Mae Rose on July 22, 1952 in Richmond, California. Benita grew up with siblings Rita, Anita, Dennis, and Dana. As a child and into a young adult Benita always had an adventurous creative spirit. She had a love for animals from riding horses to taking care of whatever animal her Dad brought home. Benita in high school mastered several instruments and excelled in her artistic talents.

Benita had a passion for knowledge and pursued a career that supported her loving and caring on people. Benita graduated from San Marin High School in Navato California in 1970. In 1990 she graduated with her LVN at Cerro Coso Community College. In 1995 she graduated with top honors earning her Associates of Nursing from Sierra Community College. This started her 30year nursing career. In 2000-2003 she continued her education in the arts at the College of Southern Idaho. While nursing continued to pursue further education with PESI and CEU focusing on wound management and hospice care.

Benita met Paul Goodheart the love of her life in 1979 in Orange, California. They married July 31, 1981. They raised 5 children together Damion, Adrian Adam, Kyle, Corrine, and Luke. The Goodheart clan lived life's adventure calling several places home in Southern and Northern California. In 1995 Benita and Paul packed their Vw Bus and moved to Burley Idaho. Paul and Benita would finish raising their kids here. Then in 2003 empty nesters Paul and Benita started a whole new life of adventures. Benita began travel nursing to states like California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, and even Idaho. Through these travels Benita and Paul found their love of the Oregon coast line. In 2009 Benita and Paul moved to the Oregon Coast living in Newport and Lincoln City for the next 8 years. Although Benita and Paul had a deep love for the Oregon coast they had an even deeper love for their kids and their growing grandkids. 2017 Benita and Paul would move to Twin Falls, Idaho great central location to their kids and grandkids. Benita would continue as a travel nurse in New Mexico, Arizona, Oregon, and Idaho. In 2020 Benita decided to retire from 30 years of nursing and pursue travel adventures with Paul and her artistic passions.

In addition to being a dedicated, fiercely loving momma, Benita also loved experiencing all forms of art, history, and theater. She would seize any opportunity to travel. She was passionate about being healthy daily walking or swimming and eating healthy. Her art comes in many forms but her strongest gift was in quilting and fabric arts. Benita's talent in the arts impacted everyone she met. Many have her creations in their homes and gladly brag of her amazing talent.

Throughout her life Benita had an unwavering faith in God , which she shared with those that surrounded her. Benita left her family with this message "In the event of my passing to my next adventure :) Know that Love of the Lord has been my saving grace. Never been perfect only wanted to be ! For the love of my life Paul and Damion, Adrian, Kyle, Corrine and Luke. My great joys Jenny, Janicca, Lacey, Kiri, and Johnny (you each made my kids perfect) Liam, Mathurin, Katelynn, Tristan, Abigail, Isabelle, Madison, Cedric, Adrian, Braydon, Madisyn, Connor, Eleanor, Devin, Derek, Porter, Amelia I am blessed beyond measure. Love all of you Mom G"

Benita joins her parents Bud and Dorothy in heaven. She is survived by her husband Paul, siblings Rita Mason, Anita Butti, Dennis, and Dana, her children Damion (Jenny), Adrian Adam (Janicca), Kyle (Lacey), Corrine Benavides (Johnny), Luke (Kiri), and her 17 grandchildren.

The Goodheart clan will be doing a celebration of life for Benita. This will be held at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Saturday November 7th, 2020 at 1pm; with a reception to follow provided by family. If you are unable to attend and would like to send condolences you can send cards to 691 Megan Court, Twin Falls Idaho 83301. If you would like to send prayers or memories please visit Benita's tribute page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.