Bernard (Bunny)Anderson

October 25, 1949 - September 22, 2021

Homecoming Celebration for Bernard (Bunny)Anderson. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Anderson and his mother Willie Idella (McKnight) Anderson and two sisters Barbara Gray and Shirley Gray and one brother Charles Gray, one surviving sister Lois Ware, and two sons Dustin Clark (Marche' (wife) and Kavon Henderson (Stephanie) wife) Girlfriend Yvonne Merritt, Friends LaTasha Merritt, Dakaeja, 18 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.