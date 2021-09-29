Menu
Bernard "Bunny" Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24Th St
Omaha, NE

Bernard (Bunny)Anderson

October 25, 1949 - September 22, 2021

Homecoming Celebration for Bernard (Bunny)Anderson. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Anderson and his mother Willie Idella (McKnight) Anderson and two sisters Barbara Gray and Shirley Gray and one brother Charles Gray, one surviving sister Lois Ware, and two sons Dustin Clark (Marche' (wife) and Kavon Henderson (Stephanie) wife) Girlfriend Yvonne Merritt, Friends LaTasha Merritt, Dakaeja, 18 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24th St, Omaha, NE
Sep
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24th St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 25, 2021
My condolences is to the family and friends of Benards. I met Benard at Catholic Charities and our friendship grew from there. He will surely be missed by many.
RONNY MOORE
Friend
September 25, 2021
