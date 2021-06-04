Bernice Joan Casch

October 25, 1935 - May 31, 2021

Bernice Joan Casch was born October 25, 1935, to William and Frankie Casch of Shoshone, Idaho.

Bernice as a child could remember helping her dad at the Meat Butcher Store and riding horses with her friends a lot and babysitting for extra money. She attended schools in Shoshone and Gooding.

After leaving high school she married Jim Dayley of Shoshone. She and Jim had three children – JoAnn, Bill, and Steve. While Jim was working for Idaho Fish and Game they lived in Hagerman, Mullan, and Mackey. Jim passed away in 1975.

Bernice married Elwood Grimes in 1976, to this union she welcomed – Stan, Richard, Diana, Cindy, and Christine. Elwood was retired so they spent a lot of time traveling and spent 14 years in Mexico. Bernice learned how to speak Spanish. They met a lot of people and friends, enjoying a special friend – Victor that they helped out a lot.

In 1982 she got her GED and graduated from C.S.I. with a Nursing Degree. She loved working in the emergency room, recovery room, and surgery. She loved every part of the nursing department.

In 1995 Elwood passed away. Bernice retired from nursing and started to travel to Europe and around the U.S. During this time, she got to know and enjoy her successful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents – William and Frankie Casch; brother – Bud Casch; sister – Beverly Ciscar; both of her husbands – Jim Dayley and Elwood Grimes; and daughter – JoAnn.

She is survived by her two sons – Bill (Mary) Dayley of Gooding and Steve (Debbie) Dayley of Hagerman; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

