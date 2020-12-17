Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernice H. Simmons
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Bernice H. Simmons

July 10, 1926 ~ December 12, 2020

Bernice H. Simmons age 94, died December 12, 2020, in Boise, Idaho of natural causes. She was born July 10, 1926 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to LeRoy and Minnie Hill. She graduated from Twin Falls High School at age 16 in 1943 and worked for the Orpheum Theatre. She married Paul Pidcock in 1945 and they had two daughters. They later divorced and she married the love of her life, Ralph Simmons and moved to Hazelton, Idaho. She worked at Hazelton State Bank and all the following ownership changes. She loved her customers, friends and family and retired after 30 years. She and Ralph moved to the Jerome Country Club in 1989. She loved her home, activities at the club and playing bridge with dear friends. She volunteered at the Twin Falls Visitor Center and loved meeting all the different travelers that would come through and working with her fellow volunteers that all became friends. She was so proud after Ralph passed to live there on her own until the age of 92. Her greatest joy was her daughter, Sandra, and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Childs, Boise, Idaho, her two granddaughters, Jenny (Scot) Martin, Utah and Amber Ulam, Idaho along with her four great grandchildren, Brandon and Sarah Martin, Samantha and Taylor Ulam and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by, her husband, parents, her sister, Helen, and her daughter, Christine. Arrangements are being made through Summers Funeral Home and per her wishes, there will be a private family graveside service at the cemetery in Hazelton, Idaho.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
MARILYN AND BRAD WILL MISS BERNICE. SHE WAS A WONDERFUL FREIND TO MY MOM AND DAD ALTA AND DON. BERNICE AND RALPH HAD A LOT OF GOOD TIMES WITH THEM. SHE WAS A CARING AND LOVING PERSON. LOVE MARILYN AND BRAD MCDONALD
BRADFORD MCDONALD
December 21, 2020
Marilyn and Brad McDonald will miss
BRADFORD MCDONALD
December 21, 2020
I have wonderful memories of Aunt Bernice. She was the epitome of grace and elegance. Never once did I hear her raise her voice. I pray that you all have wonderful memories of your mother and grandmother to carry you through this difficult time. Blessings to each of you.
Marca Stephens
December 19, 2020
My condolences to the family , I had the opportunity to work with her at the bank
Rich cone
December 17, 2020
Rest In Peace sweetheart. I love you.
Kent Wickham
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results