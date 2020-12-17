Bernice H. Simmons

July 10, 1926 ~ December 12, 2020

Bernice H. Simmons age 94, died December 12, 2020, in Boise, Idaho of natural causes. She was born July 10, 1926 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to LeRoy and Minnie Hill. She graduated from Twin Falls High School at age 16 in 1943 and worked for the Orpheum Theatre. She married Paul Pidcock in 1945 and they had two daughters. They later divorced and she married the love of her life, Ralph Simmons and moved to Hazelton, Idaho. She worked at Hazelton State Bank and all the following ownership changes. She loved her customers, friends and family and retired after 30 years. She and Ralph moved to the Jerome Country Club in 1989. She loved her home, activities at the club and playing bridge with dear friends. She volunteered at the Twin Falls Visitor Center and loved meeting all the different travelers that would come through and working with her fellow volunteers that all became friends. She was so proud after Ralph passed to live there on her own until the age of 92. Her greatest joy was her daughter, Sandra, and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Childs, Boise, Idaho, her two granddaughters, Jenny (Scot) Martin, Utah and Amber Ulam, Idaho along with her four great grandchildren, Brandon and Sarah Martin, Samantha and Taylor Ulam and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by, her husband, parents, her sister, Helen, and her daughter, Christine. Arrangements are being made through Summers Funeral Home and per her wishes, there will be a private family graveside service at the cemetery in Hazelton, Idaho.