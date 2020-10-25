Bertha "Mae" Rasmussen Murri

February 28, 1920 ~ October 17, 2020

Bertha "Mae" Rasmussen Murri, age 100, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell.

She was born February 28, 1920, in Driggs, Idaho, the daughter of Theodore Fred and Bertha Artilee Williams Fredrickson. She married Herman "Tesk" Rasmussen and to this union welcomed his two daughters from a previous marriage; Jeannie Neddo-Hamilton-Uhrich, and Doris Carroll. Together, she and Tesk had one daughter, Gwenia Lee Rasmussen. After more than 30 years of marriage, Tesk passed away in 1970. Two years later, she found love again and married Val E. Murri in 1973. With this marriage she gained two stepchildren, Barbara Ann Nish and Val Murri Jr. Val passed away in 2004.

Mae loved to crochet, and make and collect dolls. She enjoyed traveling and during her and Val's travels, she collected a plate from every state and country they visited. She liked fishing, canning, teaching crafts, putting puzzles together, going to thrift stores to look for treasures, and, in her younger years, she was an avid bowler. Time spent with Mae always left you feeling encouraged and loved.

She is survived by her sisters, Corrine and Viola, both of Alaska; her daughter, Gwenia; stepdaughter, Doris Carroll; six grandchildren, Mickie McClellan, Wendy (Rick) Owens, Chelsea (Andre) McCleod, Chanda (Day) Day, Andrea "Pam" (Gene) Gibbs, and Charlie (Genii) Hamilton; 14 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; stepdaughter, Jeannie; and her siblings, Ruth, Edward, Fae, Robert Wayne, Lois, and Donald Dean.

The funeral will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, October 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Our prayers are with Doris Carroll and her family and Carolyn Murri Hansen and her family as they both have recently lost a family member.