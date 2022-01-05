Beth Dalton Maxwell

1959 - 2021

Beth Dalton Maxwell, 62, of Twin Falls, formally of Ketchum, passed away the day after Christmas, following an arduous struggle with COPD.

Beth was born in Provo, Utah, and grew up in Utah and Idaho. Her only child, Elisha (Elly) Powell, was born and Elly is known to be Beth's greatest accomplishment. Beth is beautiful, generous, loving, loyal, brash, fierce, and wickedly hysterical. "One classy broad." A Philokalist, she loves her family, friends, the mountains, music, skiing, and libations. Before macular degeneration robbed her of her vision, she had the privilege of traveling the world.

Beth is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Larry D. Maxwell, her parents, Nancy Jean Latham and Jack Dalton, two brothers Scott and Shawn Dalton. Beth is survived by her daughter, Elly, grandchildren Flinn and Dillon Suter, Jayma Powell, Siblings Jananne (James) Archibald, Susan J. Dalton, Ann (Terry) Willden, Mark (Cyn) Dalton. Beth also loves being an aunt and a great aunt. She loves many aunts, uncles, and cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Per her wishes, no funeral will be held. A celebration of life/party will be held in late spring 2022, the date to be announced. "Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for a while."