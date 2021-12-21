Menu
Betty Joan "Jo" Bausman
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH

Betty Joan "Jo" Bausman

February 11, 1941 - December 16, 2021

Betty Joan "Jo" Bausman, age 80, long time resident of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 16, 2021, at home in Madison, Ohio, comforted by family. She was born February 11, 1941, in Olathe, Kansas to Tom and Marie (Finnel) Brown. For 20 years Jo shaped young minds as a public elementary school teacher before retiring from the Twin Falls School district. Jo continued her passion for educating young minds at the Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls, Idaho for several more years. Jo loved nothing more than to share coffee and fellowship at her favorite coffee shop, Java. After retirement, she could be found there almost daily enjoying spirited discussions on politics, religion, life, and of course, her beloved Kansas Jayhawks.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son, David Bausman, and leaves behind sons; Tom (Lisa) Bausman, Mark (Kathryn) Bausman, Jerrold Bausman; brother, Tom (Caryn) Brown; sister, Janet Williams; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great, great-granddaughter. Jo had a deep and abiding love for animals of all kinds so, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to https:/twinfallsanimalshelter.comonations/ or your local animal shelter.

Services will be scheduled at a later date in Twin Falls Idaho. Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison, Ohio is assisting the Family.

Please visit www.behmfuneral.com for additional information and to express condolences to the family.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2021.
This woman showed me what a true passion for teaching looked like. She was by far one of my favorite teacher and kept in touch with my family for years! I wondered about her often! RIP Mrs. Bausman! You will always be remembered as one of the best!
Tami Craig
January 7, 2022
My mother Avis thought the world of Jo Bausman and smiled whenever she mentioned her.
Chelsea
Other
January 7, 2022
I enjoyed working with Jo at Oregon Trail Elementary in Twin Falls. For a season we used to meet together weekly at Java coffee house for prayer and fellowship. What a great lady!!
Jennifer McConnell
Work
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear this, she was an outstanding teacher for many years. I worked with her in the Twin Falls School District. My prayers go out to her family.
Donna Newbry
December 28, 2021
