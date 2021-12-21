Betty Joan "Jo" Bausman

February 11, 1941 - December 16, 2021

Betty Joan "Jo" Bausman, age 80, long time resident of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 16, 2021, at home in Madison, Ohio, comforted by family. She was born February 11, 1941, in Olathe, Kansas to Tom and Marie (Finnel) Brown. For 20 years Jo shaped young minds as a public elementary school teacher before retiring from the Twin Falls School district. Jo continued her passion for educating young minds at the Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls, Idaho for several more years. Jo loved nothing more than to share coffee and fellowship at her favorite coffee shop, Java. After retirement, she could be found there almost daily enjoying spirited discussions on politics, religion, life, and of course, her beloved Kansas Jayhawks.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son, David Bausman, and leaves behind sons; Tom (Lisa) Bausman, Mark (Kathryn) Bausman, Jerrold Bausman; brother, Tom (Caryn) Brown; sister, Janet Williams; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great, great-granddaughter. Jo had a deep and abiding love for animals of all kinds so, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to https:/twinfallsanimalshelter.comonations/ or your local animal shelter.

Services will be scheduled at a later date in Twin Falls Idaho. Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison, Ohio is assisting the Family.

Please visit www.behmfuneral.com for additional information and to express condolences to the family.