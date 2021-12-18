Betty Jane Dudley

January 11, 1928 - December 9, 2021

Betty Jane Dudley, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 9, 2021. She was born in Peetz, Colorado to George and Viola Hare on January 11, 1928. Betty was raised in Sydney, Nebraska where she graduated from the local high school. She enjoyed growing up on a farm and living the small-town life. She married Warren Shindle and they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where they began their life together. Married for over 21 years they had six children. Sammy Shindle, Susan Childs, Cynthia Shindle, Timothy (Sherry) Shindle, Chris (Brent) Fenstermaker, and Deborah Shindle. She was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Later in life, Betty remarried to the love of her life, Eugene "Tony" Dudley until his passing.

From a young age, she has always worked. Milking cows on the farm, a waitress who could hold more hot plates in her hands than anyone I know. A telephone operator for Mountain Bell Telephone, a cook for A&W Root Beer, a Nanny, a caregiver at Woodstone and Desert Rose Retirement Centers. She was always making sure we never went hungry and we had clothes on our backs. Even though many times she was the one going without.

Betty worked up until March 2021 where she then retired from Travelers Oasis in Eden with over 21 years of working. While working at Travelers she was nominated by her co-workers for a prestigious award. She was recognized by the state of Idaho and awarded the Idaho Senior Employee of the year, which earned her a trip to Washington DC to celebrate her long working accomplishments. You could always find her in the restaurant bussing tables. Truck drivers and her regular customers often asked why she was still working. She would reply, "what would I do? It's all I know. Working keeps me young." And that is exactly what it did. In her spare time, you could find her with her dog Midgy, tending to her flowers, reading a good book, playing the daily crossword puzzles, and spending time with her many grand and great-grandchildren.

We would like to thank Visions' doctors and nurses as well as Dr. Richins at Family Health Services in Kimberly for their compassion and care during the final stages of our mother's life. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, husband; Tony Dudley, son; Sammy Shindle, daughter; Cynthia Shindle, and grandson; Bryce Shindle.

A private burial will be held with the family per Betty's wishes at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to send donations in the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.