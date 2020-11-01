Betty Pastoor

December 2, 1921 – October 26, 2020

Betty Pastoor, 98, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 26, 2020 at St. Lukes Magic Valley.

Betty was born on December 2, 1921 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Raymond E. Brown of Wisconsin and Harriet E. Holler Brown of Iowa. She attended Magic Valley schools and Saint Teresa's Academy in Boise, Idaho and graduated from Hollister High School Class of 1939. She met the love of her life John Pastoor and they were married December 10, 1939 in Hollister, Idaho with Betty's Grandfather, Judge H. M. Holler officiating. She spent her entire married life living and farming on the Salmon Tract. She loved to talk about her and John's 50th Wedding Anniversary Celebration in 1989. She was a member of the Twin Falls Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and was also a charter member of Countryside Flower Club. She was a member of the Hollister Community Presbyterian Church. Betty loved music, teaching piano lessons, flower gardening, crocheting, puppies, kittens, and enjoyed spending time with cherished friends and relatives.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband "John" on April 28th, 1995. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donations to Hollister Presbyterian Church or Twin Falls Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution or People for Pets. A very special thanks to Josephine Morales for her care of Betty over the last five years.

Private services will be held and are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Condolences for the family can be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.