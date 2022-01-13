Beverly Jane "Bev" Diehl

1931-2022

Beverly Jane "Bev" Diehl, 90, a long-time resident of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Born in Lewiston, Idaho on January 16, 1931, she was the second child of Hans and Jennie (Wester) Eggers. She had an older brother she loved and adored, Franklin. He preceded her in death.

Bev attended school in Nezperce, graduating as salutatorian from Nezperce High School in 1949. She was the majorette for the high school band and played basketball. After graduation, she attended the University of Idaho. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.

While at the University she met and married the love of her life, Ted Diehl, on February 4, 1951.

She followed Ted as he moved with jobs from Idaho to Missouri and Kansas then back to Idaho. She stayed home and raised the children until 1970 when she started working for Jerome School District. She worked there for 30 years.

Bev was one of the founding members of Filer Wranglerette's Riding Club. She rode her favorite steed, Patches. She was a long-time member of Jerome First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Diehl and Marilee (Steve) Allison; and her sons, Wade (Joanne) Diehl and Jerry Diehl. She had eight grandchildren, Dusty (Cortney) Allison, Stephanie Wells, Elizabeth (Jeff) Boardman, Hannah Diehl, Trevor Diehl, Jessica Diehl, Quinn Diehl, and Gharret Diehl; and seven great-grandchildren, Britt Wells, Brazon Wells, Brynlee Allison, Leighton Allison, Grayson Allison, Coco Boardman, and Porter Boardman. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Hazel Eggers and Rosemary Diehl; and best friend, Carmen Hart.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 PM till 7:00 PM, Friday, January 28, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jerome First Presbyterian Church or Jerome School District Foundation.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bev's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.