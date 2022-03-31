Beverly Peay

August 24, 1949 - March 20, 2022

Beverly Peay, of Mesquite Nevada, (formally Twin Falls, Idaho) beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, godmother, and friend, passed away on March 20, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Beverly was born on August 24, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Mary Louise and Victor Oman (deceased), the third of five children (Patricia, Jim, Bev, Bonnie, and Mary Kay.) Following graduation from Southwest High School, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where she forged a number of friendships, which spanned many decades thereafter. It was at this time she met the love of her life, Jaren Peay. They were wed on August 2, 1980, married for 42 years. Together they had two children, Jason and Jessica, and eventually settled in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Beverly was an accomplished golfer, a love she shared with her husband for 30+ years. Being active members of Canyon Springs Golf Course allowed her to play her favorite course any day she pleased. And, if you were lucky enough to have her on your team, you were lucky enough.

Beverly was patient and calm; she lovingly provided guidance, really listening and hearing those she loved so dearly. Compassionate, sincere, and inviting; in her presence, she made sure one felt as if they were the only person in the room, enveloping you in a "Bev Hug", so as to say, you are special, you have meaning. It was easy to be drawn to her spirit, and she made numerous lifelong impressions on many she surrounded herself with.

A devout Catholic, her faith was ever-present in her daily life. Her home church of 30+ years, St. Edwards Catholic Church, she took a great deal of pride in her devotion; Sunday readings, Sunday school, Soup kitchen to name a few. She nurtured a loving home as a mother and wife, and ultimately crafted a beautiful family.

She was a radiant Grandmother, finding immense joy in spending time with her treasured blessings.

"So also, you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you". John 16:22

Beverly is survived by her children, Jessica Kimmel of Seeley Lake, Montana, and Jason Peay (Casey) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Curt Peay, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and three grandchildren, Kayden Kimmel, Christopher, and Charolette Peay.

She was preceded in death by Jeff Peay of Salt Lake City, Utah, and sister Patricia Gilham of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Services for Beverly in Twin Falls will be on April 18th at 6 p.m. with a Rosary at St. Edwards Catholic Church – 161 6th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

On April 19th at 11 a.m. there will be a Mass at St. Edwards Catholic Church – 161 6th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301 with a reception at 1 p.m. at the Canyon Springs Golf Course – 199 Canyon Springs Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301

In Salt Lake City, Utah on April 22nd at 11 a.m. there will be a Chapel Service at Larkin Sunset Gardens – 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, Utah 84092

and at 12:30 p.m. there will be a Graveside Service at the Larkin Sunset Lawn – 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, Utah 84092. There will be a reception to follow and that will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please honor Bev with your donations in memory of her favorite causes.

St. Edwards Soup Kitchen - 161 6th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301

MV Junior Golf Foundation – PO Box 5455, Twin Falls, ID 83303