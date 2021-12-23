Billie W. Woodland Hamilton

February 16, 1929 - December 20, 2021

Billie W. Woodland Hamilton, 92, of Twin Falls, Idaho died December 20, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living Center.

Billie was born February 16, 1929, in Modesto, California to Leo and Alberta Nancolas. She graduated from Wendell High School in 1947.

On April 14, 1949, after only knowing each other for a short while, Billie married Willard Woodland in Boise, Idaho. They lived and farmed south of Kimberly, southwest of Twin Falls, and finally northeast of Jerome. Billie and Willard raised three beautiful children together. She was a very talented seamstress, making a lot of clothes for her family. Billie was known for her baking and canning, especially her homegrown cherries. The Woodlands loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, and traveling with family and friends as much as possible.

After Willard passed away in 2001, Billie then married William Hamilton on May 3, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in Portland, Oregon, Yuma, Arizona, and Twin Falls.

Surviving Billie; her children, Sheila (Ron) Rinehart of Twin Falls, Steve (Carol) Woodland and Alberta Sites both of Jerome; her brother and sister Bob Nancolas and Shirley Hughes of Jerome; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Margie and both husbands.

The funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com

The family would like to thank all the staff, nurses, and doctors at Grace Assisted Living and Hospice Visions for their wonderful care and attention to Billie.