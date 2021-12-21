Billy S. Jones

October 31, 1934 - December 15, 2021

Billy S. Jones, age 87, formally a resident of Gooding, Idaho, passed away on Wednesday the 15th of December 2021 at his home in Olympia, Washington. He was born October 31, 1934, in South Greenfield, Missouri, to Troy and Susie Jones. The family moved to Gooding when Billy was very young where he graduated from high school in 1953. On December 21, 1957, he married Jacqueline D. Becker in Renton Washington, then married Ramona A. Suttles on September 22, 1978, in Sedalia Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ramona, grandson Joel Nelson, two brothers, two sisters, and their spouses.

After spending two years in the Army, Billy received a Bachelor's degree from WSU in 1961. He enlisted in the Air Force and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant. After retiring from the military as a Major on November 1, 1980, Billy moved to Olympia, Washington, where he was employed by Crown Cork and Seal, and retired in June 1997. Shortly after this retirement, Billy and his wife purchased a motor home and moved to Warrensburg, Missouri to live. They spent time traveling all of the lower 48 states and wintering in Arizona.

Billy is survived by daughter Karen and husband John Cady of Green Acres, Washington, Karla Hamilton of Aberdeen, Washington, son Kevin and wife Shelli Jones of Colorado, son Kent and wife Patti Jones of Montesano, Washington, Step-son Leo Suttles, five step-daughters: Lori Suttles-Johnson, Leslie Wilkerson, Linda Suttles, Luanna Gray, Lila Boyette of Kansas City, Missouri; 22 grandchildren, and Thirteen Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Billy was a loving Husband, Father, and Friend. He will be dearly missed.