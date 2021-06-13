Bob Vernon Maxwell

March 19, 1952 - October 19, 2020

Bob Vernon Maxwell, 68, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, in Gooding.

Bob was born on March 19, 1952, in Gooding, Idaho, the son of Harvey and Jean Maxwell.

He was raised and educated in Bliss, Idaho. He served his apprenticeship at Anderson Wood to be a Lineman. He also worked as a cowboy at France's Feedlot in Gooding.

He married Laurie Hafen on June 1, 1973, in Bliss. They were married for 26 years and had three children that they raised and loved together.

His joys in life were his family, friends, animals, love of the outdoors; and the Pittsburg Steelers in the glory days!

Bob is survived by his children: son - Kurt (Julie) Maxwell of Vernal, Utah; daughter – Tricia Maxwell of Gooding; and son – Clint (Ro) Maxwell of Kemmerer, Wyoming; his brother – Steve (Kay) Maxwell of Jerome; grandchildren – John, Jeff, Blake, Lyla, Seth, Tye, Daxton and Krayden; and nieces – Anya (Eric) Bawden and Amber (Dan) Veenstra; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Harvey and Jean Maxwell.

A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at noon at the Wendell Portuguese Hall.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.