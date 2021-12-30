Menu
Bob Mitchell
Bob Mitchell

November 30, 1931 - December 24, 2021

Bob Mitchell, son of the late Raymond Mitchell and Mildred Pace Mitchell, passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 90, in SLC, Utah. Raised in Burley, he graduated from the University of Idaho, and then from the University of Washington School of Medicine. He served in the US Army Medical Corps, and after a residency at the Univ. of Utah in radiology, practiced in Salt Lake City.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker, biker, runner and sailor.

For additional information and to send condolences to the family, please visit

https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/view/robert-glen-mitchell,-m.d.--18


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 30, 2021.
