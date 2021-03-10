Bonnie Borrell

June 14, 1929 - March 4, 2021

Hastings resident Bonnie Borrell, 91, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her home.

Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Josh Davis officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday with family present 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or to the family. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Bonnie was born June 14, 1929, outside of Juniata, Nebraska to Ralph J. & Ester L. (Hasebrook) Hurd. She graduated from high school in 1948 in Jerome, Idaho. Bonnie married Samuel Borrell on February 11, 1950, in Twin Falls, Idaho; he preceded her in death on June 24, 2001. They moved to Hastings in 1963.

Bonnie was employed at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital as a switchboard operator from 1970 until her retirement in 2009. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Mary Lanning Auxiliary from 1995 to 2011, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Bonnie volunteered at the Red Cross Blood Mobiles, and March of Dimes drive.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel Borrell; brothers, Darrell Hurd and Ralph M. Hurd; sisters and spouse, Delores Adfield, Rowena and Fred Weinberg, and Sharon Robinette; sisters-in-law, Nelda Hurd, Ann Hurd, Betty Stone, Rosalie Borrell, Shirley Borrell, and Doris Borrell; step-daughter, Shirley Wilson; and three grandchildren.

SURVIVORS:

Children, Spouses & Families: Sam & Patti Borrell – Chandler, Arizona, Jacob & Maxym Borrell, Kaitlin Borrell (Max Conley), Delbert Borrell – Hastings, Nebraska, Sharyl & Kenneth Holthus – Elk Creek, Nebraska, Amanda Larkin (Robbie Snipes), James & Belynda Helton, Dan & Diane Borrell – Grand Island, Nebraska, Jeremy & Kimberly Borrell, Emily & Cole Carpenter

Step-Children, Spouses & Families: Sandra Williams – Grand Island, Nebraska, Tina, Connie, Pamela, Dennis Wilson – Oakley, Kansas, Patty & Melvin Williams – Grand Island, Nebraska, Bradley, Sonia, Kurt, Michael

Jerry Borrell – Lincoln, Nebraska, Billie Jo

Stanley Borrell – Colorado

Great-Grandchildren: Six

Sibling: Jason Hurd – Washington

Sisters-in-law: Juanita Hurd, Olga Borrell

Brothers-in-law: Joe Robinette, John Borrell, Ollie Adfield,

Numerous Nieces & Nephews